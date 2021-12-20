The Perfume Market is expected to grow by $ 3.32 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 9.16% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Perfume Market in US 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191432/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the perfume market in us provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by improving living standards and increasing penetration rate of social media. In addition, improving living standards is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The perfume market in US analysis includes end-user and distribution channel segments.



The perfume market in US is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Women

• Men



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



This study identifies the availability of long range of perfumes on online sales channelsas one of the prime reasons driving the perfume market growth in US during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on perfume market in us covers the following areas:

• Perfume market sizing

• Perfume market forecast

• Perfume market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading perfume market vendors in US that include Alpha Aromatics Inc., BELLEVUE PARFUM USA, Capri Holdings Ltd., CHANEL Ltd., Coty Inc., Firmenich SA, Kapoor Luxury Fragrances, Royal Aroma, The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., and The Procter and Gamble Co. Also, the perfume market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191432/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________