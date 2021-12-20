National Survey Reveals More than Half of Americans are Likely to Prioritize the Environment Over a Holiday Tradition

Englewood, CO, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holidays are quicky approaching, but that doesn’t mean the environment isn’t still top-of-mind for many Americans. A recent Bona survey conducted by Revolution Digital of nearly 1,300 U.S. adults found that 56 percent of Americans are in some way likely to forego a holiday tradition in the name of the environment (11% highly likely, 14% likely and 31% somewhat likely).

When asked what respondents viewed as the most impactful way to benefit the environment during the holidays, conserving energy with LED lights/putting lights on a timer (61%), cleaning with safer products (51%) and reusing/recycling wrapping paper (47%) were the top three responses. Reusing an artificial tree or planning to recycle a live tree was a close fourth with 40% of respondents noting this action as helpful. One respondent even mentioned they would forego the tree and decorate less this year for the sake of being more sustainable, further showcasing the importance more Americans are placing on creating change for our planet.

“When it comes to creating a better planet, small actions can make a big difference,” said Heather Lindemann, global senior communications manager, Bona. “From reusing wrapping paper to cleaning with safer products, it’s welcoming to see so many Americans keeping the environment in mind during this holiday season.”

In the survey, nearly half of respondents noted they are considering environmentally friendly purchases or behaviors, including:

44% reusing an artificial tree or planning to recycle a live tree

39% conserving energy with LED lights or putting lights on a timer

37% shopping or buying local Of those looking to shop local, the 65+ group was most likely to say they will shop local (52%) in comparison to other younger groups that averaged between 35% and 36% of the total respondent group.

37% reusing or recycling wrapping paper

27% cleaning with safer products

In addition to purchasing and decorating habits, more than one in four respondents (28%) said they clean twice as much during the holidays, showcasing the need for safer cleaning ingredients. The 25-34-year-old age group was also the most likely to consider cleaning with safer products as a sustainable action this holiday season (37%), nearly double those in the 65+ group (20%).

“At Bona, we are committed to innovating products and systems that result in beautifully clean floors and are also safer for families, pets and our planet,” said Lindemann. “With more cleaning occurring during the holiday and winter seasons, we hope consumers will seek products that minimize environmental impact.”

For information on other ways to green up your holidays and options for more environmentally friendly cleaning options, visit: https://us.bona.com/articles/greening-up-your-holidays.html

About Bona US

Bona is an innovative, environmentally conscious company dedicated to creating beautiful floors since 1919. Bona US, the North American subsidiary of BonaAB in Malmö, Sweden, manufactures and distributes floor and home care products. The first in the industry to offer a full system of waterborne hardwood floor finishing and floor care products certified for indoor air quality by GREENGUARD, Bona products can be found throughout the U.S. and Canada. From residue-free hardwood floor cleaners to a beautiful array of stains and high durability finishes, consumers, distributors and contractors trust Bona. For more information, please contact Bona US at (800) 872- 5515 or www.bona.com.

