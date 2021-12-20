Avenir LNG Limited Reports Unaudited Financial and Operating Results for the Third Quarter 2021

December 20, 2021, – Avenir LNG Limited and its subsidiaries (NOTC: AVENIR) (“Avenir” or the “Company”), supplies small-scale LNG to off-grid industry, power generation and transport fuel sectors as well as providing infrastructure to support the development of LNG as a marine fuel, today announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.



Peter Mackey, Chief Executive Officer of Avenir commented:

“Avenir is pleased to report operating revenues of $10.5 million and EBITDA of $3.2 million, to the end of Q3 2021. The Company remains on track to meet the financial goals we have set for full year 2021. Despite the challenges of the external operating environment, we are very pleased with our progress through this transformational year for Avenir LNG.”

Financial Summary

Nine months ended September 30, 2021



Nine months ended September 30, 2020 (Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)



Total operating revenues $ 10,464 $ 727 Operating profit/(loss) 291 (4,841) Net loss (1,281) (4,328) EBITDA 3,238 (4,619)

*EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, and impairment.

Q3 2021 Highlights and Recent Events:

Financial:

Revenues increased by $9.7 million from Q3 2020 to $10.5 million in Q3 2021 following the delivery of our first two vessels, Avenir Advantage and Avenir Accolade in October 2020 and March 2021, respectively.

In August 2021, our terminal in Sardinia has commenced its commercial operations. It has started the sales and distribution of LNG truckloads to a number of customers.

EBITDA of $3.2 million, an increase of $7.9 million from Q3 2020 and has turned positive.





Post balance sheet events:

Delivery of our third newbuild dual purpose LNG vessel, Avenir Aspiration, in October 2021. She is currently in the Baltics for some bunkering test operations and will be in the Mediterranean by beginning of 2022 to commence servicing our terminal in Sardinia.

Successfully completed the financing of our remaining newbuilding vessels.

Business Review:

COVID-19

Although significant uncertainty remains regarding the progression of the COVID pandemic globally, we do not expect to see any incremental impact in relation to the remainder of our ship-building program. This assumes no further restrictions are imposed in relation to the movement of teams engaged in the ship-building program. The Company will continue to take all necessary steps to mitigate risks to employees and operations.

Business Development

Avenir LNG supplies customers across a broad range of demand segments ranging from residential consumers to large industrial gas users. The impact of recent record-high global gas prices has manifested itself differently dependent on the end-use segment of our customers. Sustained high gas prices have the potential to drive delay in customers making switching decisions to LNG and/or demand destruction in certain segments in the near-term. The outlook for gas prices in the near-term presents a risk to our business which we are monitoring closely.

Despite short-term pressures driven by the high gas price we maintain a bullish view on the demand potential for LNG in Sardinia, serviced by our HIGAS terminal. Our pipeline of opportunities for customers to switch to LNG across Sardinia remains robust, although we will likely see some delay in customers switching to LNG driven by the current pricing environment. In the longer-term the fundamentals for increased gas penetration across the island remain strong.

LNG Bunkering remains the stand-out growth segment in small-scale LNG. The orderbook of new LNG fueled tonnage remains incredibly robust and shows no signs of slowing. Avenir LNG is well positioned to serve the market with all of our ships being bunker capable, in addition to being highly efficient LNG supply vessels.

Fleet/Asset Summary:





Assets Year built Terminal location Capacity HIGAS LNG Terminal 2021 Sardinia 10,800 m3





Vessel name Year built Yard Capacity Avenir Advantage 2020 Keppel Singmarine 7,500 Avenir Accolade 2021 Keppel Singmarine 7,500 Avenir Aspiration 2021 CIMC SOE 7,500 Avenir Ascension 2022 CIMC SOE 7,500 Avenir Allegiance 2021 CIMC SOE 20,000 Avenir Achievement 2022 CIMC SOE 20,000

Avenir LNG Limited

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations





(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)











Three Months Ended



September 30, Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating revenues 4,250 281 10,464 727 Operating expenses (1,406) (283) (2,704) (754) Depreciation and amortization (1,269) (74) (2,947) (222) Administrative and general expenses (1,552) (1,437) (4,522) (4,544) Other operating expenses - (11) - (48) Operating profit/(loss) 23 (1,524) 291 (4,841) Non-operating (expenses)/income: Finance cost, net (579) (34) (1,531) (38) Foreign currency exchange (loss)/gain (138) (43) 79 551 Loss before Income Tax (694) (1,601) (1,161) (4,328) Income taxes (54) - (120) - Net loss (748) (1,601) (1,281) (4,328)

Avenir LNG Limited

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet





(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars



except share count data) September 30, 2021



December 31, 2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 7,260 8,025 Other current assets 9,726 9,327 Property, plant and equipment and newbuild deposits, net 203,626 153,107 Other non-current assets 2,339 1,819 Total assets 222,951 172,278



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Total debt, net of deferred financing costs 48,669 26,279 Total other liabilities 17,614 19,987 Total shareholders’ equity 156,668 126,012 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity 222,951 172,278





SHARE COUNT DATA Common stock issued 182,000,000 147,500,000

Other Financial Data





(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)



Three Months Ended



September 30, Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities 3,747 (1,321) 251 (9,375) Net cash used in investing activities (7,199) (15,483) (59,134) (36,172) Net cash (used in) / from financing activities (1,409) (17) 57,352 29,852

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. These statements may be identified by the use of words like “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “plan”, “project”, “will”, “should”, “seek” and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current views and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The Company does not represent or warrant that the Company’s actual future results, performance or achievements will be as discussed in those statements, and assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any of those forward-looking statements other than as may be required by applicable law.

