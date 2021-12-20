The Global Glamping Market is expected to grow by $ 1901.20 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 14.03% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Glamping Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191430/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the glamping market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth in adventure tourism and increasing participation in outdoor recreational activities In addition, the growth in adventure tourism is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The glamping market analysis includes the mode of booking segment and geographic landscape.



The glamping market is segmented as below:

By Mode of Booking

• Online

• Offline



By Geographic

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increase in multichannel marketing strategiesas one of the prime reasons driving the glamping market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on glamping market covers the following areas:

• Glamping market sizing

• Glamping market forecast

• Glamping market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading glamping market vendors that include Collective Retreats, Eco Retreat, Hoshino Resorts Inc., Huttopia, Nightfall Camp Pty Ltd., Tanja Lagoon Camp, Tentrr Inc., The Last Best Beef, LLC, Under Canvas, and Wigwam Holidays. Also, the glamping market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

