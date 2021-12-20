Accushield® Makes Senior Living Communities and SNFs Safer, One Kiosk at a Time

ATLANTA, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accushield announces that its sign-in and health screening kiosk and mobile app for senior living and skilled nursing facilities have now been implemented at facilities in all 50 states. The company achieved the milestone as news of COVID-19 related infections began to rise again - gaining national attention.

Founded in 2013, Accushield® is a leading developer of sign-in and health screening kiosks for skilled nursing facilities, senior living communities, and other healthcare-related institutions. Its tablet-based kiosk and mobile app facilitate a safer, healthier, and more streamlined sign-in process for visitors, staff, third-party caregivers, and residents. With the adoption in November by Foundation Health Partners, a skilled nursing facility in Fairbanks, Alaska, Accushield is now being utilized in all 50 states across the United States.

The Accushield Healthcare Visitor Sign In and Health Screening solution was designed by executive directors and administrators to help senior living communities, nursing homes, and hospitals know who is in their facilities, enabling the creation of a safer and healthier environment. Accushield's tablet-based kiosk and mobile app replace manual paper logbooks with a streamlined sign-in and health screening process for all visitors, staff, third-party caregivers, and residents who enter and exit a facility. Accushield's system can sign in and health screen every person who enters a facility without the need for additional staff. The company also provides credentialing services for facilities that choose to verify that third-party caregivers and other vendors meet community entry requirements.

"Senior living and skilled nursing facilities provide critical care to our aging population," said Charles Mann, founder & chief sales officer of Accushield. "Facility staff have enough on their plates providing 24-hour care to residents, which is a tremendous - and sometimes overwhelming - responsibility. Our kiosks are designed to eliminate the need for a staff member to manually screen visitors and staff as they enter the facility, ultimately reducing the daily workload."

Accushield's visitor and third-party outside caregiver screening is particularly important for senior residential facilities, which have a unique set of vulnerabilities, as reported in recent news accounts. The New York Times reported in early December that thousands of dangerous incidents at nursing homes are never reported to the government's public website for checking the quality of care at skilled nursing facilities. And in November, the Dallas Morning News reported on the trial of a man accused of killing 18 elderly women, several of whom were residents of senior living communities. Prosecutors said he used his background in healthcare to access the residents' living facilities without authorization. Some of those senior living and skilled nursing facilities now face lawsuits, prompting healthcare facilities nationwide to re-evaluate and upgrade their visitor sign-in systems.

Accushield's health screening has also been critical for its healthcare facility partners. The COVID-19 pandemic added a new and critical risk to the senior living community, nursing home, and hospital environments. To address that risk, Accushield adapted its sign-in kiosks and mobile app to accommodate the latest CDC recommendations to ensure safety, health, and peace of mind. The Accushield system now administers touchless temperature capture, vaccine verification, and customizable COVID-19 screening questions during visitor, staff, and healthcare provider sign-in to help control the health safety of each facility.

"We have been given the great privilege of working hand-in-hand with the staff members of our wonderful senior living communities, nursing homes, and hospital partners who work hard to keep the lives of seniors (and patients?) safe and healthy. We take great satisfaction in keeping facilities better protected and bringing peace of mind to their residents, their families, and staff," Mann said.

To learn more, visit https://www.accushield.com .

About Accushield

Since 2013, Accushield has been the innovative leader in staff, visitor, resident, and third-party caregiver sign-in and health screening solutions. The Accushield solution was designed by Executive Directors to help senior living communities, nursing homes, and hospitals know who is in their buildings, enabling the creation of a safer and healthier environment. Accushield's tablet-based kiosk replaces the manual paper logbooks with a streamlined sign-in and health screening process for all visitors, staff, third-party caregivers, and residents who enter and exit the building. To learn more, visit: https://www.accushield.com .

Media Contact

Savannah Muir

savannah@newswire.com

Related Images











Image 1: Accushield Kiosk









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment