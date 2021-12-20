Befimmo SA: Update regarding the liquidity contract

| Source: Befimmo SA Befimmo SA

Bruxelles, BELGIUM

Within the framework of its liquidity program, Befimmo reports on the purchase and sale of shares on Euronext Brussels during the period from 13 December 2021 to 17 December 2021.

Click here for the press release :

Attachment


Attachments

Befimmo SA - Update liquidity contract - 2021.12.20