Mass General Brigham Announces New Partnership with New England Patriots and New England Revolution

Boston, MA, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mass General Brigham joined with leaders from Kraft Sports + Entertainment to announce Mass General Brigham will now serve as the official sports medicine sponsor of the New England Patriots, New England Revolution and Gillette Stadium.



“This partnership strengthens an already substantial relationship that Kraft Sports + Entertainment maintains with Mass General Brigham,” said Murray Kohl, Vice President of Corporate Partnership Sales for Kraft Sports + Entertainment. “The Patriots and Revolution deeply value the high-quality medical care Mass General Brigham offers to everyone and we are excited to expand the dynamic of this affiliation moving forward.”



As part of this expanded relationship, Mass General Brigham is opening the Mass General Performance and Research Center at Patriot Place in 2022. Representatives from Mass General Brigham and Kraft Sports + Entertainment gathered at Gillette Stadium on December 15 as part of this announcement.



“Mass General Brigham remains one of our organization’s foundational partners, from the two world-class healthcare centers already open at Patriot Place to this new performance and research center,” said Brian Earley, Vice President and General Manager of Patriot Place. “We are thrilled to continue this partnership and look forward to working with Mass General Brigham for years to come as our official sports medicine partner, continuing to bring their great services to Patriot Place visitors.”



“We are leveraging this partnership to educate the public that the research-driven clinical care and services we bring to world-class athletes is identical to what we offer to athletes of all abilities,” said R. Scott Gassett, Vice President of Mass General Brigham Sports Medicine. “We’ll get you back to the sports you love.”



Separate from and unrelated to this sponsorship, Mass General Hospital clinicians have treated both Patriots and Revolution players since their founding in 1960 and 1996 respectively. Mass General Brigham provides the Patriots and Revolution with a wide range of sports medicine services under the leadership of Dr. Mark Price, Head Team Physician and Medical Director of the New England Patriots and Dr. Scott Martin, Medical Director of the New England Revolution. Dozens of Mass General Brigham clinicians work year-round with the teams on training, injury prevention, and game-day medical coverage.



In addition to the Patriots and Revolution, Mass General Brigham Sports Medicine provides clinical services to the Boston Bruins, as well as numerous Division I college programs and high school athletic programs throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire. To learn more about sports medicine programs and services from Mass General Brigham visit sportsmedicine.massgeneralbrigham.org.



About Mass General Brigham

Mass General Brigham is an integrated academic healthcare system, uniting great minds in medicine to make life-changing impact for patients in our communities and people around the world. Mass General Brigham connects a full continuum of care across a system of academic medical centers, community and specialty hospitals, a health insurance plan, physician networks, community health centers, home care, and long-term care services. Mass General Brigham is a non-profit organization that is committed to patient care, research, teaching, and service to the community. In addition, Mass General Brigham is one of the nation’s leading biomedical research organizations and a principal teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. For more information, please visit massgeneralbrigham.org.

