MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 28 September 2021, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of up to 40,000 treasury shares at an aggregated price of up to DKK 11,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.



The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 18 March 2022.

The following transactions have been executed from 13 December to 17 December 2021:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 25,349 201.79 5,115,185 13 December 2021

14 December 2021

15 December 2021

16 December 2021

17 December 2021 200

500

300

300

400 225.00

225.00

221.33

222.75

227.05 45,000

112,500

66,399

66,825

90,820 Accumulated under the programme 27,049 5,496,729

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 13 December to 17 December 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 102,049 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.31% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

