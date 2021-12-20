MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 28 September 2021, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of up to 40,000 treasury shares at an aggregated price of up to DKK 11,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.
The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 18 March 2022.
The following transactions have been executed from 13 December to 17 December 2021:
|Number of
shares
|Average purchase
price (DKK)
|Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|25,349
|201.79
|5,115,185
|13 December 2021
14 December 2021
15 December 2021
16 December 2021
17 December 2021
|200
500
300
300
400
|225.00
225.00
221.33
222.75
227.05
|45,000
112,500
66,399
66,825
90,820
|Accumulated under the programme
|27,049
|5,496,729
A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 13 December to 17 December 2021 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 102,049 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.31% of the company’s total share capital.
Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365
