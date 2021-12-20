The Global Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market is expected to grow by $ 679.48 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 11.65% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191425/?utm_source=GNW

65% during the forecast period. Our report on the electronic trial master file systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of clinical trials and rising government funding and grants to support clinical trials. In addition, the increasing number of clinical trials is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The electronic trial master file systems market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.



The electronic trial master file systems market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud



By Geographic

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing R&D expenditure by pharma-biotech companiesas one of the prime reasons driving the electronic trial master file systems market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on electronic trial master file systems market covers the following areas:

• Electronic trial master file systems market sizing

• Electronic trial master file systems market forecast

• Electronic trial master file systems market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electronic trial master file systems market vendors that include Aurea Corp., IQVIA Holdings Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, MasterControl Inc., Oracle Corp., Phlexglobal Ltd., SureClinical Inc., TransPerfect Global Inc., Veeva Systems Inc., and WIRB Copernicus Group. Also, the electronic trial master file systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

