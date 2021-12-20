English French

Paris, December 20th, 2021

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From December 13 to December 17, 2021

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 8, 2021 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from December 13 to December 17, 2021:

I- Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s

name Date of

transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 13/12/2021 FR0000125486 16 501 85,2628 AQEU VINCI 13/12/2021 FR0000125486 22 142 85,0435 CEUX VINCI 13/12/2021 FR0000125486 11 225 85,0980 TQEX VINCI 13/12/2021 FR0000125486 100 132 85,0837 XPAR VINCI 14/12/2021 FR0000125486 16 751 84,9975 AQEU VINCI 14/12/2021 FR0000125486 22 834 84,9948 CEUX VINCI 14/12/2021 FR0000125486 9 555 85,0200 TQEX VINCI 14/12/2021 FR0000125486 101 360 84,9982 XPAR VINCI 15/12/2021 FR0000125486 17 256 84,8468 AQEU VINCI 15/12/2021 FR0000125486 24 988 84,8675 CEUX VINCI 15/12/2021 FR0000125486 12 017 84,8159 TQEX VINCI 15/12/2021 FR0000125486 96 239 84,8310 XPAR VINCI 16/12/2021 FR0000125486 8 970 86,3940 AQEU VINCI 16/12/2021 FR0000125486 7 902 86,3682 CEUX VINCI 16/12/2021 FR0000125486 4 519 86,3242 TQEX VINCI 16/12/2021 FR0000125486 70 609 86,3700 XPAR VINCI 17/12/2021 FR0000125486 8 499 86,6704 AQEU VINCI 17/12/2021 FR0000125486 7 733 86,6765 CEUX VINCI 17/12/2021 FR0000125486 4 241 86,6283 TQEX VINCI 17/12/2021 FR0000125486 54 527 86,6804 XPAR TOTAL 618 000 85,3915

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website: https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

_______________________

Attachment