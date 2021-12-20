Disclosure of transactions in own shares From December 13 to December 17, 2021

| Source: VINCI VINCI

Rueil Malmaisom Cede, FRANCE

               

               Paris, December 20th, 2021

                                          

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From December 13 to December 17, 2021

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 8, 2021 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from December 13 to December 17, 2021:

I- Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s
name		Date of
transaction		Identifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI13/12/2021FR000012548616 50185,2628AQEU
VINCI13/12/2021FR000012548622 14285,0435CEUX
VINCI13/12/2021FR000012548611 22585,0980TQEX
VINCI13/12/2021FR0000125486100 13285,0837XPAR
VINCI14/12/2021FR000012548616 75184,9975AQEU
VINCI14/12/2021FR000012548622 83484,9948CEUX
VINCI14/12/2021FR00001254869 55585,0200TQEX
VINCI14/12/2021FR0000125486101 36084,9982XPAR
VINCI15/12/2021FR000012548617 25684,8468AQEU
VINCI15/12/2021FR000012548624 98884,8675CEUX
VINCI15/12/2021FR000012548612 01784,8159TQEX
VINCI15/12/2021FR000012548696 23984,8310XPAR
VINCI16/12/2021FR00001254868 97086,3940AQEU
VINCI16/12/2021FR00001254867 90286,3682CEUX
VINCI16/12/2021FR00001254864 51986,3242TQEX
VINCI16/12/2021FR000012548670 60986,3700XPAR
VINCI17/12/2021FR00001254868 49986,6704AQEU
VINCI17/12/2021FR00001254867 73386,6765CEUX
VINCI17/12/2021FR00001254864 24186,6283TQEX
VINCI17/12/2021FR000012548654 52786,6804XPAR
      
  TOTAL618 00085,3915 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website: https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

_______________________

Attachment


Attachments

Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions BNPEXANE- du 13Déc-17Déc 2021 vGB