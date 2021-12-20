Lumibird: FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS AGENDA

English French

Lannion, December 20, 2021 – 5:45pm

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS AGENDA

LUMIBIRD [FR0000038242 – LBIRD], the European leader for laser technologies, publishes its financial communications agenda for 2022.

Disclosure date Closed period FY 2021 revenues Monday 24/01/2022* FY 2021 earnings Thursday 17/03/2022* from 17/02/2022 to 17/03/2022 included Q1 2022 revenues Monday 25/04/2022* Annual Shareholders Meeting Tuesday 03/05/2022 H1 2022 revenues Monday 25/07/2022* H1 2022 earnings Thursday 22/09/2022* from 22/08/2022 to 22/09/2022 included Q3 2022 revenues Monday 24/10/2022*

*after close of trading

The agenda is indicative and may be subject to change.

Closed periods, prior to the publication of earnings, during which no trading in the Company's shares is permitted, apply to managers, persons assimilated to managers and any person who has access on a regular or occasional basis to inside information of the Company.

Next date:

2021 full-year revenues on January 24, 2022 (after close of trading)

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading specialists in lasers. With 50 years of experience and a mastering of solid state laser, laser diodes and fiber laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and markets high performance lasers for scientific (laboratories and universities), industrial (manufacturing, defense, Lidar sensors) and medical (ophthalmology, ultrasound diagnostic) markets.

Born from the combination of Keopsys Group with Quantel in October 2017, LUMIBIRD has more than 800 employees and over €126 million of consolidated revenues in 2020 and is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed on the Euronext Paris B Compartment. FR0000038242 – LBIRD www.lumibird.com

