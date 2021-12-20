The Global Track and Trace Market is expected to grow by $ 6.41 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.29% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Track and Trace Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191424/?utm_source=GNW

29% during the forecast period. Our report on the track and trace market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by stringent government regulations for implementing serialization and rise in the adoption of advanced track and trace solutions. In addition, stringent government regulations for implementing serialization is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The track and trace market analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape.



The track and trace market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• RFID

• Barcode



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



This study identifies the growth in the number of packaging-related product recallsas one of the prime reasons driving the track and trace market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on track and trace market covers the following areas:

• Track and trace market sizing

• Track and trace market forecast

• Track and trace market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading track and trace market vendors that include Antares Vision SpA, Korber AG, Mettler Toledo, Optel Group, Robert Bosch GmbH, SAP SE, SEA Vision Srl, Syntegon Technology GmbH, TraceLink Inc., and Xyntek Inc. Also, the track and trace market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

