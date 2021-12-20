The Global Phone Case Market is expected to grow by $ 11.74 billion during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 7.06% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Phone Case Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191423/?utm_source=GNW

06% during the forecast period. Our report on phone case market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in the penetration of smart mobile phones and the introduction of innovative delivery options by vendors. In addition, growth in penetration of smart mobile phones is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The phone case market analysis includes product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.



The phone case market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Body glove

• Pouch

• Phone skin

• Hybrid cases

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographic

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rising demand for protecting and covering the mobile phone from any hard damageas one of the prime reasons driving the phone case market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on phone case market covers the following areas:

• Phone case market sizing

• Phone case market forecast

• Phone case market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading phone case market vendors that include Amzer, Apple Inc., CG Mobile, Griffin Technology LLC, Incipio LLC, Otter Products LLC, Reiko Wireless Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SHENZHEN IPAKY ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd., and ZAGG Inc. Also, the phone case market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191423/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________