PRESS RELEASE

20 DECEMBER 2021





BOLLORÉ HAS RECEIVED AN OFFER FROM MSC

FOR THE PURCHASE OF BOLLORÉ AFRICA LOGISTICS.

BOLLORÉ HAS GRANTED AN EXCLUSIVITY TO THE OFFEROR





The Bolloré Group announces that it has received an offer from the MSC Group, a major player in container transport and logistics, to acquire 100% of Bolloré Africa Logistics, comprising all of the Bolloré Group’s transport and logistics activities in Africa, on the basis of an enterprise value, net of minority interests, of €5.7 billion.

The Bolloré Group has granted the MSC Group an exclusivity until 31 March 2022 to enable the MSC Group, further to an additional due diligence phase and contractual negotiations, to submit a put option.

The Bolloré Group’s decision to exercise this put option and the signature of the relevant agreements may only take place after the competent employee representative bodies have been informed and consulted and certain internal reorganisation operations have been carried out within the Bolloré Group.

Completion of the sale would require the approval of regulatory and competition authorities, as well as of certain counterparties of Bolloré Africa Logistics.

The Bolloré Group will report on the outcome of these exclusive negotiations in due course.

The Bolloré Group will, in any event, remain strongly involved in Africa, with Canal+, the leading pay-TV operator in French-speaking Africa and a major shareholder of MultiChoice, the leading pay-TV operator in English-speaking Africa. The Group will also continue to develop its activities in numerous sectors such as communication, entertainment, telecoms, publishing...

