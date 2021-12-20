Societe Generale: Announcement of the share buyback program completion and report on share buyback

French English

Paris, 20 December 2021

Announcement of the completion of Societe Generale’s 467.7 million euros share buyback program

Societe Generale announces the completion on 17 December 2021 of its share buyback program, which began on 04 November 2021.

16 247 062 Societe Generale shares have been purchased for a total amount of 467.7 million euros and will shortly be cancelled.

The description and weekly information on the shares acquired in the context of this share buyback program are available on the Societe Generale website.

Furthermore, Societe Generale launched, on 20 December 2021, an additional ordinary share buyback program of 5 534 365 Societe Generale shares in order to cover and honor the free shares allocation plan for the benefit of employees and Group executive directors. The liquidity contract concluded with Rothschild will remain suspended throughout the buyback period.





Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a share buyback program (outside the liquidity agreement)

(In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse Regulation and Article 3(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabiliszation measures)

Issuer name: Societe Generale - LEI O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0000130809

Period: From 13 to 17 December 2021

Purchases performed by Societe Generale during the period

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer code (LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 13/12/2021 FR0000130809 250 000 28,6968 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 14/12/2021 FR0000130809 255 630 28,7866 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 14/12/2021 FR0000130809 112 873 28,7869 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 14/12/2021 FR0000130809 24 080 28,7829 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 14/12/2021 FR0000130809 31 304 28,7852 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 17/12/2021 FR0000130809 486 021 28,6367 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 17/12/2021 FR0000130809 120 000 28,6286 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 17/12/2021 FR0000130809 35 000 28,6013 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 17/12/2021 FR0000130809 40 000 28,6368 AQEU TOTAL 1 354 908 28,6930

Press contacts:

Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com



Societe Generale

Societe Generale is one of the leading European financial services groups. Based on a diversified and integrated banking model, the Group combines financial strength and proven expertise in innovation with a strategy of sustainable growth. Committed to the positive transformations of the world’s societies and economies, Societe Generale and its teams seek to build, day after day, together with its clients, a better and sustainable future through responsible and innovative financial solutions.

Active in the real economy for over 150 years, with a solid position in Europe and connected to the rest of the world, Societe Generale has over 133,000 members of staff in 61 countries and supports on a daily basis 30 million individual clients, businesses and institutional investors around the world by offering a wide range of advisory services and tailored financial solutions. The Group is built on three complementary core businesses:

French Retail Banking which encompasses the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord and Boursorama brands. Each offers a full range of financial services with omnichannel products at the cutting edge of digital innovation;

International Retail Banking, Insurance and Financial Services to Corporates, with networks in Africa, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe and specialised businesses that are leaders in their markets;

with networks in Africa, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe and specialised businesses that are leaders in their markets; Global Banking and Investor Solutions, which offers recognised expertise, key international locations and integrated solutions.

Societe Generale is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (World and Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).

In case of doubt regarding the authenticity of this press release, please go to the end of Societe Generale’s newsroom page where official Press Releases sent by Societe Generale can be certified using blockchain technology. A link will allow you to check the document’s legitimacy directly on the web page.

For more information, you can follow us on Twitter @societegenerale or visit our website www.societegenerale.com.

