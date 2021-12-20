The Global Alcohol Based Disinfectant Market is expected to grow by $ 953.69 million during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 8.35% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Alcohol Based Disinfectant Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191413/?utm_source=GNW

35% during the forecast period. Our report on the alcohol-based disinfectant market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising awareness regarding the use of alcohol-based disinfectants for improvement of health by regulatory bodies and growing emphasis of government on the hygienic environment in emerging economies along with infection control programs in hospitals. In addition, rising awareness regarding the use of alcohol-based disinfectants for the improvement of health by regulatory bodies is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The alcohol-based disinfectant market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The alcohol-based disinfectant market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Ethyl alcohol

• Isopropyl alcohol

• Methyl alcohol

• N-propyl alcohol



By Geographic

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the strong incidence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs)as one of the prime reasons driving the alcohol-based disinfectant market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on alcohol-based disinfectant market covers the following areas:

• Alcohol-based disinfectant market sizing

• Alcohol-based disinfectant market forecast

• Alcohol-based disinfectant market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading alcohol-based disinfectant market vendors that include Axio Biosolutions Pvt Ltd, Betco Corp, Chemtex Speciality Ltd., Ecolab Inc., GreatBanc Trust Co., Medline Industries Inc., Paul Hartmann AG, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Vaportek Inc., and Zep Inc. Also, the alcohol-based disinfectant market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

