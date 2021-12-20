Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (9 December to 15 December 2021)

Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
Period : From 9 to 15 December 2021
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|9-Dec-21
|FR0000073298
|2 394
|39,1128
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|9-Dec-21
|FR0000073298
|1 655
|39,1018
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|9-Dec-21
|FR0000073298
|737
|39,1150
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|10-Dec-21
|FR0000073298
|10 952
|39,3714
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|10-Dec-21
|FR0000073298
|6 586
|39,3869
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|10-Dec-21
|FR0000073298
|635
|39,3783
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|10-Dec-21
|FR0000073298
|1 990
|39,4352
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|13-Dec-21
|FR0000073298
|12 789
|40,0461
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|13-Dec-21
|FR0000073298
|5 113
|40,0900
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|13-Dec-21
|FR0000073298
|680
|40,0397
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|13-Dec-21
|FR0000073298
|2 000
|40,0736
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|14-Dec-21
|FR0000073298
|13 391
|39,8462
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|14-Dec-21
|FR0000073298
|4 857
|39,7999
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|14-Dec-21
|FR0000073298
|700
|39,9013
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|14-Dec-21
|FR0000073298
|1 800
|39,8832
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|15-Dec-21
|FR0000073298
|13 000
|39,5627
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|15-Dec-21
|FR0000073298
|3 000
|39,5766
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|15-Dec-21
|FR0000073298
|54
|39,5500
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|15-Dec-21
|FR0000073298
|806
|39,5373
|AQE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
Attachment
- 2021 12 20_Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (9 December to 15 December 2021)