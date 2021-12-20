Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (9 December to 15 December 2021)

English French

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 9 to 15 December 2021

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 9-Dec-21 FR0000073298 2 394 39,1128 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 9-Dec-21 FR0000073298 1 655 39,1018 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 9-Dec-21 FR0000073298 737 39,1150 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 10-Dec-21 FR0000073298 10 952 39,3714 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 10-Dec-21 FR0000073298 6 586 39,3869 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 10-Dec-21 FR0000073298 635 39,3783 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 10-Dec-21 FR0000073298 1 990 39,4352 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 13-Dec-21 FR0000073298 12 789 40,0461 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 13-Dec-21 FR0000073298 5 113 40,0900 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 13-Dec-21 FR0000073298 680 40,0397 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 13-Dec-21 FR0000073298 2 000 40,0736 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 14-Dec-21 FR0000073298 13 391 39,8462 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 14-Dec-21 FR0000073298 4 857 39,7999 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 14-Dec-21 FR0000073298 700 39,9013 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 14-Dec-21 FR0000073298 1 800 39,8832 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 15-Dec-21 FR0000073298 13 000 39,5627 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 15-Dec-21 FR0000073298 3 000 39,5766 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 15-Dec-21 FR0000073298 54 39,5500 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 15-Dec-21 FR0000073298 806 39,5373 AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website ( www.ipsos.com ), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en .

Attachment