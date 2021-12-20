Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (9 December to 15 December 2021)

Paris, FRANCE

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 9 to 15 December 2021

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

 

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W879-Dec-21FR00000732982 39439,1128XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W879-Dec-21FR00000732981 65539,1018DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W879-Dec-21FR000007329873739,1150AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8710-Dec-21FR000007329810 95239,3714XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8710-Dec-21FR00000732986 58639,3869DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8710-Dec-21FR000007329863539,3783TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8710-Dec-21FR00000732981 99039,4352AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8713-Dec-21FR000007329812 78940,0461XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8713-Dec-21FR00000732985 11340,0900DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8713-Dec-21FR000007329868040,0397TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8713-Dec-21FR00000732982 00040,0736AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8714-Dec-21FR000007329813 39139,8462XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8714-Dec-21FR00000732984 85739,7999DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8714-Dec-21FR000007329870039,9013TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8714-Dec-21FR00000732981 80039,8832AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8715-Dec-21FR000007329813 00039,5627XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8715-Dec-21FR00000732983 00039,5766DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8715-Dec-21FR00000732985439,5500TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8715-Dec-21FR000007329880639,5373AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

