Global Medical Device Validation and Verification Market to Reach $984.6 Million by 2027

New York, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Device Validation and Verification Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032144/?utm_source=GNW

1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$984.6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Mechanical Testing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.1% CAGR and reach US$382 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Biological segment is readjusted to a revised 10.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $139.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.9% CAGR

- The Medical Device Validation and Verification market in the U.S. is estimated at US$139.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$206.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 8.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR.

- EMC / ECI Segment to Record 10% CAGR

- In the global EMC / ECI segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$73.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$137.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$141.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 11.4% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

Charles River

Element Materials Technology

Eurofins Scientific SE

Global Services Pte., Ltd

Intertek

NAMSA

Pacific Biolabs

QuEST

SGS SA

Steris Laboratories

Sterling Medical Devices

Toxikon Corporation

TÜV SÜD AG







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032144/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Medical Device Validation

and Verification by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical Testing

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Mechanical Testing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Mechanical Testing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Biological by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Biological by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Biological by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for EMC / ECI by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for EMC / ECI by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for EMC / ECI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Electrical Safety

Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Electrical Safety Testing

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Electrical Safety

Testing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Diagnostics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Diagnostics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Diagnostics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Therapeutic by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Therapeutic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Implants by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Implants by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Implants by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Technology - Mechanical Testing,

Biological, EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Medical Device Validation and

Verification by Technology - Mechanical Testing, Biological,

EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device Validation

and Verification by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Mechanical Testing, Biological, EMC / ECI and

Electrical Safety Testing for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Application - Diagnostics,

Therapeutic and Implants - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Medical Device Validation and

Verification by Application - Diagnostics, Therapeutic and

Implants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device Validation

and Verification by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Diagnostics, Therapeutic and Implants for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Technology - Mechanical Testing,

Biological, EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Medical Device Validation

and Verification by Technology - Mechanical Testing,

Biological, EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Technology - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Mechanical Testing, Biological,

EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Application - Diagnostics,

Therapeutic and Implants - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Medical Device Validation

and Verification by Application - Diagnostics, Therapeutic and

Implants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Diagnostics, Therapeutic and

Implants for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Technology - Mechanical Testing,

Biological, EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Medical Device Validation

and Verification by Technology - Mechanical Testing,

Biological, EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Technology - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Mechanical Testing, Biological,

EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Application - Diagnostics,

Therapeutic and Implants - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Medical Device Validation

and Verification by Application - Diagnostics, Therapeutic and

Implants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Diagnostics, Therapeutic and

Implants for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Technology - Mechanical Testing,

Biological, EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Medical Device Validation

and Verification by Technology - Mechanical Testing,

Biological, EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Technology - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Mechanical Testing, Biological,

EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Application - Diagnostics,

Therapeutic and Implants - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Medical Device Validation

and Verification by Application - Diagnostics, Therapeutic and

Implants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Diagnostics, Therapeutic and

Implants for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Medical Device Validation

and Verification by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Technology - Mechanical Testing,

Biological, EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Medical Device Validation

and Verification by Technology - Mechanical Testing,

Biological, EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Technology - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Mechanical Testing, Biological,

EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Application - Diagnostics,

Therapeutic and Implants - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Medical Device Validation

and Verification by Application - Diagnostics, Therapeutic and

Implants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Diagnostics, Therapeutic and

Implants for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Technology - Mechanical Testing,

Biological, EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Medical Device Validation

and Verification by Technology - Mechanical Testing,

Biological, EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Technology - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Mechanical Testing, Biological,

EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Application - Diagnostics,

Therapeutic and Implants - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Medical Device Validation

and Verification by Application - Diagnostics, Therapeutic and

Implants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Diagnostics, Therapeutic and

Implants for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Technology - Mechanical Testing,

Biological, EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Medical Device Validation

and Verification by Technology - Mechanical Testing,

Biological, EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Technology - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Mechanical Testing, Biological,

EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Application - Diagnostics,

Therapeutic and Implants - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Medical Device Validation

and Verification by Application - Diagnostics, Therapeutic and

Implants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Diagnostics, Therapeutic and

Implants for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Technology - Mechanical Testing,

Biological, EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Medical Device Validation

and Verification by Technology - Mechanical Testing,

Biological, EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Technology - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Mechanical Testing, Biological,

EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Application - Diagnostics,

Therapeutic and Implants - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Medical Device Validation

and Verification by Application - Diagnostics, Therapeutic and

Implants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Diagnostics, Therapeutic and

Implants for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Technology - Mechanical Testing,

Biological, EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Medical Device Validation and

Verification by Technology - Mechanical Testing, Biological,

EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device Validation

and Verification by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Mechanical Testing, Biological, EMC / ECI and

Electrical Safety Testing for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Application - Diagnostics,

Therapeutic and Implants - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Medical Device Validation and

Verification by Application - Diagnostics, Therapeutic and

Implants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device Validation

and Verification by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Diagnostics, Therapeutic and Implants for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Technology - Mechanical Testing,

Biological, EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Medical Device Validation

and Verification by Technology - Mechanical Testing,

Biological, EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Technology - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Mechanical Testing, Biological,

EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Application - Diagnostics,

Therapeutic and Implants - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Medical Device Validation

and Verification by Application - Diagnostics, Therapeutic and

Implants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Diagnostics, Therapeutic and

Implants for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Technology - Mechanical Testing,

Biological, EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Medical Device Validation

and Verification by Technology - Mechanical Testing,

Biological, EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Technology - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Mechanical Testing, Biological,

EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Application - Diagnostics,

Therapeutic and Implants - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Medical Device Validation

and Verification by Application - Diagnostics, Therapeutic and

Implants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Diagnostics, Therapeutic and

Implants for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medical

Device Validation and Verification by Technology - Mechanical

Testing, Biological, EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Technology - Mechanical Testing,

Biological, EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Technology - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Mechanical Testing, Biological,

EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medical

Device Validation and Verification by Application -

Diagnostics, Therapeutic and Implants - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Application - Diagnostics,

Therapeutic and Implants Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Diagnostics, Therapeutic and

Implants for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Medical

Device Validation and Verification by Geographic Region -

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Medical

Device Validation and Verification by Technology - Mechanical

Testing, Biological, EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Technology - Mechanical Testing,

Biological, EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Technology - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Mechanical Testing, Biological,

EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Medical

Device Validation and Verification by Application -

Diagnostics, Therapeutic and Implants - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Application - Diagnostics,

Therapeutic and Implants Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Diagnostics, Therapeutic and

Implants for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Medical

Device Validation and Verification by Technology - Mechanical

Testing, Biological, EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Technology - Mechanical Testing,

Biological, EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Technology - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Mechanical Testing, Biological,

EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 112: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Medical

Device Validation and Verification by Application -

Diagnostics, Therapeutic and Implants - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Application - Diagnostics,

Therapeutic and Implants Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 114: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Diagnostics, Therapeutic and

Implants for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



INDIA

Table 115: India Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Technology - Mechanical Testing,

Biological, EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: India Historic Review for Medical Device Validation

and Verification by Technology - Mechanical Testing,

Biological, EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: India 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Technology - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Mechanical Testing, Biological,

EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 118: India Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Application - Diagnostics,

Therapeutic and Implants - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: India Historic Review for Medical Device Validation

and Verification by Application - Diagnostics, Therapeutic and

Implants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: India 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Diagnostics, Therapeutic and

Implants for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Medical

Device Validation and Verification by Technology - Mechanical

Testing, Biological, EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: South Korea Historic Review for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Technology - Mechanical Testing,

Biological, EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Technology - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Mechanical Testing, Biological,

EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 124: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Medical

Device Validation and Verification by Application -

Diagnostics, Therapeutic and Implants - Independent Analysis of



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032144/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________