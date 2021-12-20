Give the Gift of Delicious Options with Dickey’s Multi-Brand Gift Cards

Dallas, Texas, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Restaurant Brands is making it easy to give the perfect gift this holiday season without the crowded malls, long checkout lines or empty shelves! Get your favorite Foodie the perfect gift of Dickey’s Restaurant Holiday Gift Cards.

Starting today, the iconic barbecue concept is offering a universal multi brand gift card for all its Dickey’s brands. Foodies across the country can use the co-branded gift card at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Wing Boss, Big Deal Burger, and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands’ newest concept, Trailer Birds Hot Chicken.

“The Dickey’s Restaurant brands’ universal gift card is the perfect gift for the loved one you have looking to try all of our exciting new options,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “This gift card is also a delicious opportunity for our loyal Dickey’s Barbecue Pit fans to experience the new brands we have rolled out this year. It’s a great stocking stuffer, Secret Santa present or last-minute gift for food connoisseurs everywhere!”

As an added bonus, Dickey’s is offering guests a $5 Bonus Card for every $25 gift card purchased in any U.S. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location or online at dickeys.com. The Dickey’s Restaurant Brands universal gift card is available to purchase in all Dickey’s restaurants, on Dickey’s website, in 91 Costco stores nationwide, and many other big box retailers.

To learn more about Dickey’s, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.



About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s has over 550 locations across the United States and six other countries and is on track to have over 600 locations by the end of 2021.

In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018 and was named to Hospitality Technology Industry Heroes in 2021. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News and was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on Fast Casual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal and QSR Magazine. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

# # #

Attachment