Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (16 december to 17 December 2021)

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 16 to 17 December 2021

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 16-Dec-21 FR0000073298 10 253 39,7660 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 16-Dec-21 FR0000073298 4 000 39,7513 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 16-Dec-21 FR0000073298 700 39,7296 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 16-Dec-21 FR0000073298 1 500 39,8030 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 17-Dec-21 FR0000073298 408 39,1907 XPAR

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website ( www.ipsos.com ), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en .

Attachment