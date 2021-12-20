WISeKey’s WISe.ART NFT Marketplace adds new collection of NFTs from new artists

WISe.ART is working on cross-blockchain support, enabling a truly open data economy with the support of Ethereum, Polygon and CasperLabs and gradually add new chains so to ensure interoperability and scalability as part of WISeKey’s overall strategy to act as a leading platform of the Web3.0 revolution

WISe.Art platform is developing into a fully-fledged marketplace with its own digital currency, the ability to include curators and multipliers, white-labeling options and custom-made NFT design

Geneva, New York, Miami, Madrid –December 20, 2021 – WISeKey International Holding, a leading cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, announced new artists joining the WISe.ART NFT Marketplace that increasingly see a future for the tokens that upends the economics of content creation and influence on the internet.

Artists added into the platform include names such as:

Javier Arrés: Javier Arrés is a world-renowned motion / GIF artist and a 2019 London Art Biennale winner. Inspired by the sweeping views from his childhood home overlooking his hometown of Motril, Spain, Arrés is known for his manically detailed illustrations of fantastical scenery from cities, architecture, and machines. He further brings these worlds to life through what he calls “Visual Toys”. Through these Visual Toys, Arrés invites the viewer into a fantastical world, inspiring the viewer to simply play with their imaginations.

Gala Mirissa: Gala Mirissa is a digital artist based in Barcelona and Reus (Tarragona). She works still artistic digital artworks, but one particularity of Gala are their multifaceted skills in the combination of Photography and Art with motion graphics and thus create something that looks alive, feeling the movement as a universal language and the song of our bodies. Finalist in VISUAL ARTIST AWARDS MIAMI 2018 for The Best Technical Innovation, she was selected in the International Filmmaker Biennale Women Cinemakers and interviewed for claim the participation of women in Multimedia Art. (http://womencinemakers.com/) (https://filmfreeway.com/GALAMIRISSA).

Oscar Carrasco: There are several common axes amongst the generated images. A certain light that borders on the mystical. A light that becomes the soul of these abandoned urban giants, pierced by silence. Absence is another concept closely linked to oblivion. The lack of human presence directs our attention to these places, making them antithetical to the non-places described by the French anthropologist Marc Augé in what was a distinctive reflection of postmodernism. In Oscar’s own words: “I’m interested in ruins as a criticism of civilization and the devastating power of human beings, as a reminder of their vanity and failure in the face of time and the environment.”

TC Stalker: Artist // Hobbyist // Digital Art // Deviant for 12 years. An expressionist artist with a soothing color palette, transformers and humans mingle and interact in a very elegant and emotional mood.

Alejandro Pereira: Alejandro Pereira Ezcurra is a very talented traditional/digital sculptor. He has dedicated more than seven (7) years in production of film and animated series and licenses. Such as, Marvel, DC, Universal studios, Star Wars and many more. He has also been involved in 3D animation and digital sculpting for well-known companies and uses his skills frequently for making spectacular statues for Kotobukiya, Gentle Giant, McFarlane Toys and many others.

Nacho Riesco: Nacho Riesco Gostanza is a 2D/3D Artist from Madrid, Spain. You may be most familiar with his intricate and captivating style in jewelry, but his talent extends far beyond that. With a background beginning in fine art and illustration, then expanding to include digital sculpting tools, the precision with which he captures each art piece is incomparable. Using KeyShot he compares the rendering process to the cinema, finding solace in a workflow that allows him to realize his creations as fast as he can imagine them. We talk to him and find out more about his background and why the ZBrush/KeyShot combo is so invaluable.

Juanma Espinosa: Draftsman, illustrator, and graphic designer, Juanma Espinosa is known for his expressive storyboards. He has gained solid experience in the movie world, animation and in advertising.

Gallardo: Manuel J Gallardo specializes in 3D design and is particularly gifted with fantastic elves, hard surfaces, reflections, light, and shade. He has worked for the automotive industry for the most sought-after brands.

Max Mitenkov: Max Mitenkov, a digital artist in Belarus. With an eye for combining post-apocalyptic environments with more personal figures, Mitenkov creates fascinating worlds at odds with themselves.

Luca Bonfanti: The contemporary artist Luca Bonfanti tries out different languages, capturing in each of these new feelings to communicate to those who observe his works. A painting made of essential forms, primitive in some ways, very delicate in the chromatic choice, poetic in the dreamlike atmospheres recreated. If according to Freud the dream is an apparently irrational sequence of unconscious events that can be given a meaning, art is certainly a way to represent and interpret these events.

Vika Kova: Harnessing the power of art to serve as a conceptual tool, her digital canvases, video furniture and installations, and soon-to-be virtual reality employ visual and sound simulations to confront social mores to bring awareness to the possibility of sustainable well-balanced society.

P&L: We are two daemons. Daemons are supernatural intermediaries that communicate creative ideas to human beings. Most human beings ignore us because they are too ‘busy’ with their silly distractions and comedic excuses. Our favorite excuse is, “we don’t have time.” We have tried to tell them there is no such thing as time. But they have no time to talk about time. Daemons do not do hard labour. That job is for human beings. They do the grunt work. The ugly work. The blood, sweat and tears work. Our job is to whisper clever ideas to the human beings when they are stuck in traffic or sitting on the toilet. This is wildly amusing. Mike Nwugogo: Michael Nwugogo is a master of abstract art, he pursues the line across the void taking his colours on a stroll. It is very quiet art with splashes of drama. His sense of composition is remarkable, the equilibrium is in perfect harmony between fine and bold, hot, cold, busy or quiet.







WISe.ART provides both a secure marketplace and platform where NFT buyers and sellers can easily connect their crypto wallets to instantly purchase or list their NFTs for sale. WISeKey has added the support of Polygon and CasperLabs blockchains, drastically reducing and even eliminating gas fees for creators, buyers and sellers on the WISe.ART marketplace. WISe.ART is working on cross-blockchain support, enabling a truly open data economy with the support of Ethereum, Polygon and CasperLabs and gradually add new chains so to ensure interoperability and scalability as part of WISeKey’s overall strategy to act as a leading platform of the Web3.0 revolution.

Responding to the needs of buyers and sellers of high-value goods, the WISe.Art platform is developing into a fully-fledged marketplace with its own digital currency, the ability to include curators and multipliers, white-labeling options and custom-made NFT design.

The NFT design of the WISe.Art platform ensures that besides an authenticated and signed version of the actual digital asset, an irreversible link to a physical object is set up, in addition to proof of ownership, provenance and a set of contracts describing future use and monetization streams, if relevant.

The NFT tokenization uses the WISeKey registered patent application “System and Method for Providing Persistent Authenticatable NFT” in the USA. With this method, NFTs have increased in value and will hold their value for a long-term. For more information visit: https://www.wisekey.com/press/wisekey-files-patent-application-for-persistent-and-authenticatable-nfts/

NFTs and the WISe.Art platform are secured by WISeKey’s own security technology enabling the protection of physical objects as well as digital assets in a safe end-to-end process. Smart contracts and physical contracts can be included in the NFTs to describe the usage rights of the NFT buyer, including monetization of their collection. It also allows the original creator to potentially participate in future royalties. This option opens new funding opportunities for artists with large collections, as well as better appreciation for their work.

WISeID is a trusted identity service that enables access to the web and mobile applications with strong authentication techniques. WISeID supports online KYC onboarding, OTP and digital certificate login, and an innovative “hands-free” secure login based on QR-Codes which users can read using WISeID suite of mobile applications without even having to type any passwords.

Additional security services include digital signature services for documents. WISeID implements standards such as OpenID Connect and OAUTH2, that can be easily integrated by customers to enhance the security of their cloud applications. WISeID can also be combined with Microsoft Active Directory, facilitating integration with corporate applications.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com

WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.