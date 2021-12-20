Global Medical Coding Market to Reach $44.1 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Coding Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032141/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8.7% over the period 2020-2027. Outsourced, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.9% CAGR and reach US$35.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the In-House segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.2% CAGR
- The Medical Coding market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 7.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR.
- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
- 3M
- Aviacode Inc.
- Dolbey
- Maxim Healthcare Services, Inc.
- MRA Health Information Services
- nThrive Inc
- Nuance Communications, Inc.
- Optum, Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- PAREXEL International Corporation
- Precyse Solutions LLC
- STARTEK,
- Verisk Analytics, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032141/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical Coding by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Medical Coding by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical Coding by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Outsourced by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Outsourced by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Outsourced by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for In-House by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for In-House by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for In-House by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Common
Procedure Code System by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Healthcare Common Procedure
Code System by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Common
Procedure Code System by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for International
Classification of Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for International
Classification of Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for International
Classification of Diseases by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 16: USA Current & Future Analysis for Medical Coding by
Component - Outsourced and In-House - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 17: USA Historic Review for Medical Coding by Component -
Outsourced and In-House Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 18: USA 15-Year Perspective for Medical Coding by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Outsourced
and In-House for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Medical Coding by
System Type - Healthcare Common Procedure Code System and
International Classification of Diseases - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 20: USA Historic Review for Medical Coding by System Type -
Healthcare Common Procedure Code System and International
Classification of Diseases Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Medical Coding by System
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare
Common Procedure Code System and International Classification
of Diseases for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Medical Coding
by Component - Outsourced and In-House - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 23: Canada Historic Review for Medical Coding by
Component - Outsourced and In-House Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Medical Coding by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Outsourced
and In-House for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Medical Coding
by System Type - Healthcare Common Procedure Code System and
International Classification of Diseases - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Medical Coding by System
Type - Healthcare Common Procedure Code System and
International Classification of Diseases Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Medical Coding by
System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Healthcare Common Procedure Code System and International
Classification of Diseases for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 28: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Medical Coding by
Component - Outsourced and In-House - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 29: Japan Historic Review for Medical Coding by Component -
Outsourced and In-House Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 30: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Medical Coding by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Outsourced
and In-House for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Medical Coding by
System Type - Healthcare Common Procedure Code System and
International Classification of Diseases - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Medical Coding by System
Type - Healthcare Common Procedure Code System and
International Classification of Diseases Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Medical Coding by
System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Healthcare Common Procedure Code System and International
Classification of Diseases for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 34: China Current & Future Analysis for Medical Coding by
Component - Outsourced and In-House - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 35: China Historic Review for Medical Coding by Component -
Outsourced and In-House Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 36: China 15-Year Perspective for Medical Coding by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Outsourced
and In-House for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Medical Coding by
System Type - Healthcare Common Procedure Code System and
International Classification of Diseases - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 38: China Historic Review for Medical Coding by System
Type - Healthcare Common Procedure Code System and
International Classification of Diseases Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Medical Coding by
System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Healthcare Common Procedure Code System and International
Classification of Diseases for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 40: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medical Coding
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 41: Europe Historic Review for Medical Coding by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Coding by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medical Coding
by Component - Outsourced and In-House - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Medical Coding by
Component - Outsourced and In-House Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Coding by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Outsourced
and In-House for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medical Coding
by System Type - Healthcare Common Procedure Code System and
International Classification of Diseases - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Medical Coding by System
Type - Healthcare Common Procedure Code System and
International Classification of Diseases Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Coding by
System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Healthcare Common Procedure Code System and International
Classification of Diseases for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 49: France Current & Future Analysis for Medical Coding
by Component - Outsourced and In-House - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 50: France Historic Review for Medical Coding by
Component - Outsourced and In-House Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: France 15-Year Perspective for Medical Coding by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Outsourced
and In-House for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: France Current & Future Analysis for Medical Coding
by System Type - Healthcare Common Procedure Code System and
International Classification of Diseases - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 53: France Historic Review for Medical Coding by System
Type - Healthcare Common Procedure Code System and
International Classification of Diseases Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Medical Coding by
System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Healthcare Common Procedure Code System and International
Classification of Diseases for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 55: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Medical Coding
by Component - Outsourced and In-House - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 56: Germany Historic Review for Medical Coding by
Component - Outsourced and In-House Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Medical Coding by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Outsourced
and In-House for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Medical Coding
by System Type - Healthcare Common Procedure Code System and
International Classification of Diseases - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Medical Coding by System
Type - Healthcare Common Procedure Code System and
International Classification of Diseases Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Medical Coding by
System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Healthcare Common Procedure Code System and International
Classification of Diseases for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 61: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Medical Coding by
Component - Outsourced and In-House - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 62: Italy Historic Review for Medical Coding by Component -
Outsourced and In-House Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 63: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Medical Coding by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Outsourced
and In-House for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Medical Coding by
System Type - Healthcare Common Procedure Code System and
International Classification of Diseases - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Medical Coding by System
Type - Healthcare Common Procedure Code System and
International Classification of Diseases Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Medical Coding by
System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Healthcare Common Procedure Code System and International
Classification of Diseases for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 67: UK Current & Future Analysis for Medical Coding by
Component - Outsourced and In-House - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 68: UK Historic Review for Medical Coding by Component -
Outsourced and In-House Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 69: UK 15-Year Perspective for Medical Coding by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Outsourced
and In-House for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: UK Current & Future Analysis for Medical Coding by
System Type - Healthcare Common Procedure Code System and
International Classification of Diseases - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 71: UK Historic Review for Medical Coding by System Type -
Healthcare Common Procedure Code System and International
Classification of Diseases Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Medical Coding by System
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare
Common Procedure Code System and International Classification
of Diseases for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 73: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Medical Coding by
Component - Outsourced and In-House - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 74: Spain Historic Review for Medical Coding by Component -
Outsourced and In-House Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 75: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Medical Coding by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Outsourced
and In-House for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Medical Coding by
System Type - Healthcare Common Procedure Code System and
International Classification of Diseases - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 77: Spain Historic Review for Medical Coding by System
Type - Healthcare Common Procedure Code System and
International Classification of Diseases Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Medical Coding by
System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Healthcare Common Procedure Code System and International
Classification of Diseases for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 79: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Medical Coding
by Component - Outsourced and In-House - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 80: Russia Historic Review for Medical Coding by
Component - Outsourced and In-House Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Medical Coding by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Outsourced
and In-House for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Medical Coding
by System Type - Healthcare Common Procedure Code System and
International Classification of Diseases - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 83: Russia Historic Review for Medical Coding by System
Type - Healthcare Common Procedure Code System and
International Classification of Diseases Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Medical Coding by
System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Healthcare Common Procedure Code System and International
Classification of Diseases for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medical
Coding by Component - Outsourced and In-House - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Medical Coding by
Component - Outsourced and In-House Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Coding
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Outsourced and In-House for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medical
Coding by System Type - Healthcare Common Procedure Code System
and International Classification of Diseases - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Medical Coding by
System Type - Healthcare Common Procedure Code System and
International Classification of Diseases Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Coding
by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Healthcare Common Procedure Code System and International
Classification of Diseases for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Medical
Coding by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Medical Coding by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Medical Coding
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Medical
Coding by Component - Outsourced and In-House - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Medical Coding by
Component - Outsourced and In-House Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Medical Coding
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Outsourced and In-House for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Medical
Coding by System Type - Healthcare Common Procedure Code System
and International Classification of Diseases - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Medical Coding by
System Type - Healthcare Common Procedure Code System and
International Classification of Diseases Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Medical Coding
by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Healthcare Common Procedure Code System and International
Classification of Diseases for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 100: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Medical
Coding by Component - Outsourced and In-House - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Australia Historic Review for Medical Coding by
Component - Outsourced and In-House Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Medical Coding by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Outsourced
and In-House for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Medical
Coding by System Type - Healthcare Common Procedure Code System
and International Classification of Diseases - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Australia Historic Review for Medical Coding by
System Type - Healthcare Common Procedure Code System and
International Classification of Diseases Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Medical Coding by
System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Healthcare Common Procedure Code System and International
Classification of Diseases for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
INDIA
Table 106: India Current & Future Analysis for Medical Coding
by Component - Outsourced and In-House - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 107: India Historic Review for Medical Coding by
Component - Outsourced and In-House Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: India 15-Year Perspective for Medical Coding by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Outsourced
and In-House for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 109: India Current & Future Analysis for Medical Coding
by System Type - Healthcare Common Procedure Code System and
International Classification of Diseases - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 110: India Historic Review for Medical Coding by System
Type - Healthcare Common Procedure Code System and
International Classification of Diseases Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: India 15-Year Perspective for Medical Coding by
System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Healthcare Common Procedure Code System and International
Classification of Diseases for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 112: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Medical
Coding by Component - Outsourced and In-House - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: South Korea Historic Review for Medical Coding by
Component - Outsourced and In-House Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Medical Coding
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Outsourced and In-House for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 115: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Medical
Coding by System Type - Healthcare Common Procedure Code System
and International Classification of Diseases - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: South Korea Historic Review for Medical Coding by
System Type - Healthcare Common Procedure Code System and
International Classification of Diseases Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Medical Coding
by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Healthcare Common Procedure Code System and International
Classification of Diseases for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 118: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Coding by Component - Outsourced and In-House -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Medical
Coding by Component - Outsourced and In-House Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Medical
Coding by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Outsourced and In-House for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Coding by System Type - Healthcare Common Procedure
Code System and International Classification of Diseases -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Medical
Coding by System Type - Healthcare Common Procedure Code System
and International Classification of Diseases Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Medical
Coding by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Healthcare Common Procedure Code System and International
Classification of Diseases for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 124: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Medical
Coding by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 125: Latin America Historic Review for Medical Coding by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 126: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Medical Coding
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 127: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Medical
Coding by Component - Outsourced and In-House - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 128: Latin America Historic Review for Medical Coding by
Component - Outsourced and In-House Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 129: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Medical Coding
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Outsourced and In-House for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 130: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Medical
Coding by System Type - Healthcare Common Procedure Code System
and International Classification of Diseases - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 131: Latin America Historic Review for Medical Coding by
System Type - Healthcare Common Procedure Code System and
International Classification of Diseases Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 132: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Medical Coding
by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Healthcare Common Procedure Code System and International
Classification of Diseases for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 133: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Medical
Coding by Component - Outsourced and In-House - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 134: Argentina Historic Review for Medical Coding by
Component - Outsourced and In-House Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 135: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Medical Coding by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Outsourced
and In-House for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 136: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Medical
Coding by System Type - Healthcare Common Procedure Code System
and International Classification of Diseases - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 137: Argentina Historic Review for Medical Coding by
System Type - Healthcare Common Procedure Code System and
International Classification of Diseases Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 138: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Medical Coding by
System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032141/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________