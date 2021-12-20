ECOSAC is Taking BTC Mining to 100% Carbonless Emission...

San Diego, CA, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) 2 Companies are participating at the same time in a DUO SACRIFICE PHASE. Sacrifice to show your voice that the World needs ecofriendly BTC mining going forward. By 2024 BTC mining will use as much electricity as the country of Australia, according to some reports.

Change can happen but only if voiced together through a Sacrifice. Once the sacrifice phase is over, the total sacrifice points for each sacrifice’s address's points are totaled up. This creates a list of Sacrificees ranked by total points from largest to smallest.

Minimum Sacrifice set to 100 points for which every Sacrificees receives the following products and services as long as the minimum Sacrificed amount is $4million USD or more:

- Company A points (1 for 1)

- Company B points (1 for 1)

- Bonus Coin points (1/4 to 1)

- Frega points (5% of Sac amount 1 for 1)

- Potential Gifting Pooling Participation Program

In addition to the 100 points for 250 – 499 Sacrifice points includes:



- EcoSac Dryfit long sleeve Shirt

- Safepal S1 Hardwallet with leather case



In addition to the 100 & 250 points for 500 - 999 Sacrifice points includes:



- 500 2D LE NFT for Sacrificees 501 to 999 on Day 1

- All other Day 1 Sacrificees will receive a # 2D NFT

- For day 2-14 non-LE 2D NFT sequenced # largest to smallest by sac amount

- Crypto tax software for 1 year

In addition to the 100, 250, & 500 points for 1,000 or more Sacrifice points or more includes:



- 500 3D NFT LE for the 1st 500 Sacrificees on Day 1

- EcoSac watch or flash drive subject to availability

- Five random wallet addresses will be chosen via an aggregate to be awarded:

- Tesla Model 3 Long Range (Tax liabilities will be covered by the Sacrificee or wallet holder)



Those who cant afford the tax liability will have the option to have STM auction the vehicle to the highest Sacrificee and receive the amount in BTC in lieu of the vehicle.

Five random wallet addresses for Full Bridge Implant Giveaway that includes:

1. All extractions as needed.

2. All bone grafts except sinus lifts.

3. Premium Neodent Aqua implants which offer one of the fastest healing times for implants in the world.

4. Zirconia Pro - Upper/lower zirconia teeth featuring Prettau 2 Dispersive Zirconia from Zirkonzahn one of the world’s most stunning aesthetics

5. Available in BL1 shade https://vimeo.com/542789913/9277fca237

6. Unconditional 5 year warranty. No exclusions. No deductibles.

7. Performed by https://getdoneinone.com/locations/palm-beach/#doctor or potentially at a location closest to you

This is truly the opportunity of a lifetime!

*All Sacrificees whom are wanting the procedure will need to be a candidate of which ONLY the Doctor can make that determination as STM or those involved with the Sacrifice cannot give any medical opinions nor will do so at any time.

**All candidates will need to have xrays taken at their expense for the initial consult in order to be considered for the procedure

***subject to change at any time

Leaderboard Bonuses:

- In addition to the 100, 250, & 500, & 1,000 points for the Top 14 (less the top 6) Sacrifice point totals includes: ecofriendly Bicycle or Scooter (when available by Company B)

- In addition to the 100, 250, 500, & 1,000 points for the Top 5 (less the Top 1) in Sacrifice points will receive 1 Whale pass (if available otherwise an additional ticket) + 1 ticket to BTC 2022 in Miami

- In addition to the 100, 250, 500, & 1000 points for the Top Sacrificee will receive an all-expense paid trip to include Hotel and Air plus transfers from their home area to London for London2049 in Oct 2022 or a Bitcoin conference of their choice.

Everyone’s points supply increases with the amount sacrificed. The sacrifice will create 1 free dual point per sacrifice point. Meaning, 1 sacrifice point earns 1 point in Company A and 1 point in Company B plus 25% of a point in the Bonus Coin, plus 5% of every sacrifice into Frega points, and a depending on the Sac amounts additional products or services can be obtained such as a Hard wallet, NFT either 2D or 3D, Tesla, London conference, passes to Bitcoin 2022 in Miami, etc. The USD value of sacrifice's are estimated using 60-minute time weighted average prices as needed. At some future date in 2022 Company A, B, and Bonus point totals be exchanged for three different coins whereas the coins when launched on various exchanges will start at zero value.

Point Bonus

Those with the largest voice and sacrifice the largest points will be in the front. The next largest follows and so forth all the way to the minimum of 100 points sacrificed. Upon sacrificing, a volume bonus will now be added to the point total from the largest receiving 3X and every bonus thereafter being slightly less until it reaches just a bit above 1x. The difference between each point bonus is minimum but it’s a difference.

At the end, all the sacrifice addresses are taken with point totals plus the bonus added from largest to smallest in order. The first address at 3x bonus to the last slightly above 1x. Now everyone has received their bonus that is well deserved for speaking out on ecofriendly electricity usage. This now can be seen on a linear bonding curve from 1x+ to 3x.

The largest point total is in the beginning. The next highest Sacrificees point total is next, and so forth. Days 1 and 2 will have the max bonus allowed starting at 3x; day 3 will start at 2.5x; and days 12-14 have a flat bonus of 1.25x.

Dual Company Goals:

- Decrease BTC Mining Electricity Usage worldwide

- Using total off grid power sources.

- See you in Miami for BTC 2022

- Using other renewable power sources

- Wind, solar, hydro, wave, and flare capping gases to reduce the environmental impact of BTC mining.

- Environment voice campaigning to maintain it for generations to come.

- Reduce Emissions

- 100% carbonless emission via MPGS (magnetic power generating system)

- Be a Voice for Eco Friendly BTC!

Time to Sacrifice!



BIG Disruption Looming Ahead with Ground Breaking All-In One Decentralized Technology that is Launching Q1 2022

Soft Launch 12/14/21 12am UTC

Hard Launch 1/4/22 12am UTC

For More Info:

Website: www.Ecosac.io

Telegram: https://t.me/ecosacio