Global Medical Billing Outsourcing Market to Reach $21.1 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Billing Outsourcing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032139/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21.1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 11% over the period 2020-2027. Outsourced, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.6% CAGR and reach US$12.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the In-House segment is readjusted to a revised 10.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.4% CAGR
- The Medical Billing Outsourcing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 9.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.6% CAGR.
- Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -
- Accretive Health
- Allscripts
- Baruch Business Solutions
- Cerner Corporation
- eClinicalworks
- Experian Information Solutions, Inc.
- GE Healthcare
- Genpact
- HCL
- Kareo
- McKesson Corporation
- R1 RCM Inc.
- The SSI Group
- Vee Technologies
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032139/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Medical Billing Outsourcing
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Outsourced by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Outsourced by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Outsourced by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for In-House by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for In-House by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for In-House by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Front-End by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Front-End by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Front-End by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Middle-End by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Middle-End by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Middle-End by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Back-End by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Back-End by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Back-End by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospital by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Hospital by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospital by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Physician Office
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Physician Office by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Physician Office by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Component - Outsourced and In-House -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Medical Billing Outsourcing
by Component - Outsourced and In-House Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Outsourced and In-House for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Service - Front-End, Middle-End and Back-End -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Medical Billing Outsourcing
by Service - Front-End, Middle-End and Back-End Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Front-End, Middle-End and Back-End for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by End-Use - Hospital, Physician Office and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Medical Billing Outsourcing
by End-Use - Hospital, Physician Office and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospital, Physician Office and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Component - Outsourced and In-House -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Component - Outsourced and In-House Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Outsourced and In-House for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Service - Front-End, Middle-End and Back-End -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Service - Front-End, Middle-End and Back-End
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Front-End, Middle-End and Back-End for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by End-Use - Hospital, Physician Office and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by End-Use - Hospital, Physician Office and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospital, Physician Office and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Component - Outsourced and In-House -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Medical Billing Outsourcing
by Component - Outsourced and In-House Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Outsourced and In-House for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Service - Front-End, Middle-End and Back-End -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Medical Billing Outsourcing
by Service - Front-End, Middle-End and Back-End Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Front-End, Middle-End and Back-End for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by End-Use - Hospital, Physician Office and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Medical Billing Outsourcing
by End-Use - Hospital, Physician Office and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospital, Physician Office and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Component - Outsourced and In-House -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for Medical Billing Outsourcing
by Component - Outsourced and In-House Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Outsourced and In-House for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Service - Front-End, Middle-End and Back-End -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Medical Billing Outsourcing
by Service - Front-End, Middle-End and Back-End Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Front-End, Middle-End and Back-End for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by End-Use - Hospital, Physician Office and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Medical Billing Outsourcing
by End-Use - Hospital, Physician Office and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospital, Physician Office and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Component - Outsourced and In-House -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Component - Outsourced and In-House Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Outsourced and In-House for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Service - Front-End, Middle-End and Back-End -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Service - Front-End, Middle-End and Back-End
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Front-End, Middle-End and Back-End for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by End-Use - Hospital, Physician Office and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by End-Use - Hospital, Physician Office and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospital, Physician Office and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Component - Outsourced and In-House -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: France Historic Review for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Component - Outsourced and In-House Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Outsourced and In-House for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Service - Front-End, Middle-End and Back-End -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: France Historic Review for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Service - Front-End, Middle-End and Back-End
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Front-End, Middle-End and Back-End for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by End-Use - Hospital, Physician Office and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: France Historic Review for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by End-Use - Hospital, Physician Office and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospital, Physician Office and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Component - Outsourced and In-House -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Component - Outsourced and In-House Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Outsourced and In-House for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Service - Front-End, Middle-End and Back-End -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Service - Front-End, Middle-End and Back-End
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Front-End, Middle-End and Back-End for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by End-Use - Hospital, Physician Office and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by End-Use - Hospital, Physician Office and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospital, Physician Office and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Component - Outsourced and In-House -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Medical Billing Outsourcing
by Component - Outsourced and In-House Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Outsourced and In-House for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Service - Front-End, Middle-End and Back-End -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Medical Billing Outsourcing
by Service - Front-End, Middle-End and Back-End Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Front-End, Middle-End and Back-End for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by End-Use - Hospital, Physician Office and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by End-Use - Hospital, Physician Office and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospital, Physician Office and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Component - Outsourced and In-House -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: UK Historic Review for Medical Billing Outsourcing
by Component - Outsourced and In-House Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Outsourced and In-House for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Service - Front-End, Middle-End and Back-End -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: UK Historic Review for Medical Billing Outsourcing
by Service - Front-End, Middle-End and Back-End Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Front-End, Middle-End and Back-End for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by End-Use - Hospital, Physician Office and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: UK Historic Review for Medical Billing Outsourcing
by End-Use - Hospital, Physician Office and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospital, Physician Office and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 112: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Component - Outsourced and In-House -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Spain Historic Review for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Component - Outsourced and In-House Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Outsourced and In-House for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 115: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Service - Front-End, Middle-End and Back-End -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Service - Front-End, Middle-End and Back-End
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Front-End, Middle-End and Back-End for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 118: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by End-Use - Hospital, Physician Office and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: Spain Historic Review for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by End-Use - Hospital, Physician Office and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospital, Physician Office and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 121: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Component - Outsourced and In-House -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 122: Russia Historic Review for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Component - Outsourced and In-House Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 123: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Outsourced and In-House for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 124: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Service - Front-End, Middle-End and Back-End -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 125: Russia Historic Review for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Service - Front-End, Middle-End and Back-End
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 126: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Front-End, Middle-End and Back-End for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 127: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by End-Use - Hospital, Physician Office and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 128: Russia Historic Review for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by End-Use - Hospital, Physician Office and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 129: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospital, Physician Office and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 130: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medical
Billing Outsourcing by Component - Outsourced and In-House -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 131: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Component - Outsourced and In-House Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 132: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical
Billing Outsourcing by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Outsourced and In-House for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 133: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medical
Billing Outsourcing by Service - Front-End, Middle-End and
Back-End - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 134: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Service - Front-End, Middle-End and Back-End
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 135: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical
Billing Outsourcing by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Front-End, Middle-End and Back-End for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 136: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medical
Billing Outsourcing by End-Use - Hospital, Physician Office and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 137: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by End-Use - Hospital, Physician Office and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 138: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical
Billing Outsourcing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hospital, Physician Office and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 139: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Medical
Billing Outsourcing by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 140: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 141: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Medical Billing
Outsourcing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 142: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Medical
Billing Outsourcing by Component - Outsourced and In-House -
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032139/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________