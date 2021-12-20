Coffman Engineers Welcomes N.A. Cohen Group to Company

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multidiscipline engineering consulting firm Coffman Engineers, Inc. (Coffman) announced today they have finalized a merger agreement with Los Angeles-based electrical engineering firm, N.A. Cohen Group, Inc. (N.A. Cohen). Coffman welcomes eight (8) engineers and designers to the firm. Representatives from both firms finalized the agreement in a signing ceremony at Coffman's Encino office on December 17. Coffman first announced the two firms' intent to merge on October 5, 2021.

Jack Arslanian, PE, N.A. Cohen President/Principal will join Coffman as a Principal Advisor and Youssef Matta, PE, RCDD, CTS, N.A. Cohen Executive Vice President will join Coffman as a Principal. In addition, six (6) N.A. Cohen employees will become Coffman employees. They will move a short distance into Coffman's Encino office.

"This is an exciting new chapter for N.A. Cohen Group and our clients. We are grateful to have had a long history and look forward to a new chapter. It was important for us to find the right firm to partner with that would allow us to offer more while honoring our legacy," said Arslanian. "Coffman is that firm. We look forward to developing their in-house electrical engineering department in Los Angeles while offering expanded services to our clients."

Coffman and N.A. Cohen have many of the same clients and an established working relationship since 2010. N.A. Cohen's capabilities and portfolio complement Coffman's existing work and partnerships in Los Angeles, particularly healthcare, hospitality, higher education, and housing. Through discussions beginning in 2019, both firms agreed that merging would benefit clients and provide opportunities for employees.

"Our growth in the region calls for outstanding electrical engineering talent to expand our multidiscipline services," said Jonathan Wirthlin, PE, SE, Vice President, Managing Principal of Coffman's LA-OC Region. "N.A. Cohen is that partner. They have built a respected firm in L.A., and we are fortunate to have them bring that legacy to Coffman to establish our electrical department."

This merger is a strategic fulfillment of Coffman's plan to establish an electrical engineering department in Los Angeles. Presently, Coffman's Encino and Downtown L.A. offices rely on other Coffman offices to perform electrical engineering services. The addition of N.A. Cohen will establish a local electrical engineering group.

"We want to welcome Jack, Youssef, and the N.A. Cohen team to Coffman. They have built a successful practice in L.A. over several decades and it's humbling that they have agreed to partner with Coffman," said Dave Ruff, PE, Coffman's CEO/COB. "I am very excited at how complementary our work, values, and culture are. There's no doubt in my mind that we will be successful together."

About N.A. Cohen Group

In 1954 Norman A. Cohen established a sole proprietorship. Since then, the firm went through several partnerships until Norman A. Cohen was established in 1956 and N.A. Cohen Group, Inc. was founded in 1997. The company has provided professional electrical engineering and illumination design services for more than six decades. N.A. Cohen's services focus on electrical power distribution, illumination, and low voltage systems including voice/data, security, and audio-visual systems design.

About Coffman Engineers

Since 1979, Coffman Engineers has added staff and expanded into dozens of service offerings, but the commitment to innovative work and enduring relationships remains unchanged. Coffman offers deep and scalable multidiscipline engineering services including civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, fire protection, and other specialties. Coffman's 600 employees from 19 offices across the U.S. are committed to clients and the team effort it takes to build a better world. Please visit coffman.com or connect on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more information.

