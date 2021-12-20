GPOPlus+ Announces the Launch of AntigenTests.com, a Project of HealthGPO

LAS VEGAS, NV, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB: GPOX), a publicly traded company of diversiﬁed industry-speciﬁc Group Purchasing Organizations or “GPOs”, today announced the oﬃcial launch of AntigenTests.com , a project of HealthGPO . HealthGPO is a Group Purchasing Organization for the Healthcare industry with operations and facilities located throughout the United States.

The purpose of AntigenTests.com is to provide HealthGPO Members and Point-of-Care providers with competitive pricing and a reliable supply chain for POC COVID-19 tests.

AntigenTests.com is a project created and managed by HealthGPO . HealthGPO started distributing FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Rapid Point-of-Care (POC) COVID-19 Antigen Tests and Rapid POC COVID-19 Antibody Tests in October 2020; immediately after the initial FDA EUA’s were granted.

AntigenTests.com solves two major problems typically associated with purchasing POC COVID-19 tests:

Unreliable supply chains with global shortages, and Wildly inconsistent pricing with regular price increases.

HealthGPO addresses these problems with its dedicated team of procurement professionals to ensure its Members have extremely competitive pricing and a consistent and reliable supply chain for POC COVID-19 Antigen Tests and Antibody Tests .

HealthGPO aggregates the purchasing power of its Members to negotiate discounts with suppliers that are then shared with its Members; saving its Members money !

! HealthGPO’s procurement team works with multiple distributors and vendors to secure the most popular POC COVID-19 tests; creating reliable supply chains !

Point-of-Care providers are encouraged to visit AntigenTests.com to review our pricing and sign up as a Member of HealthGPO. Since we are not charging membership fees at this time, to become a Member all you have to do is complete a purchase.

HealthGPO Members are always incentivized to spread the word because, in the spirit of Group Purchasing, our buying power increases with each new Member. The more buying power we have the better prices we can negotiate and the more money we save our Members!

GPOX President Ron McCormick said, “Over the last year we (HealthGPO) have worked tirelessly to maintain a consistent supply of POC COVID tests while preserving the best and most competitive pricing available.” McCormick Continued, “One of the best things we’ve been able to do is to help POC facilities from getting massive ﬁnes. Due to the COVID test supply shortages, one of our main value propositions has been getting tests delivered the next day! As long as the order is paid for by 6:00 PM Eastern, we can usually get the tests delivered the next business day. Now our Members don’t have to worry about the supply chain issues.”

“Shareholders who looked closely at our ﬁlings could identify that a large portion of our revenue last year (2021) was derived from POC COVID test sales,” said GPOX CEO Brett H. Pojunis . Pojunis continued, “The importance of this project (AntigenTests.com) cannot be overstated! With the emergence of new more contagious COVID variants such as Delta and Omicron, we believe the demand for COVID tests will continue to increase greatly leading to long term growth in this sector. This creates an opportunity for us to grow HealthGPO’s Membership because we are in a position to truly help POC healthcare and medical providers who are struggling to get the tests they need.”

Rapid Point-of-Care COVID-19 Antigen Tests detect the presence or absence of SARS-CoV-2 viral protein which is the virus that causes COVID-19. Rapid Point-of-Care (POC) tests provide results within minutes (depending on the test) and are used to diagnose current or detect past SARS-CoV-2 infections in various settings, such as Physician oﬃces, Urgent care facilities, Pharmacies, School health clinics, long term care facilities, and nursing homes, and temporary locations, such as drive-through sites managed by local organizations.

All COVID-19 tests distributed through AntigenTests.com are authorized for use at the Point of Care (POC), i.e., inpatient care settings operating under a CLIA Certiﬁcate of Waiver, Certiﬁcate of Compliance, or Certiﬁcate of Accreditation. AntigenTests.com is dedicated to Point-of-Care medical professionals.

About AntigenTests.com

AntigenTests.com is a project created and managed by HealthGPO that has a dedicated team of procurement professionals to ensure our Members have a consistent supply chain for POC COVID-19 tests with competitive pricing.

Please visit: AntigenTests.com to learn more or call us at 844.998.2433.

About HealthGPO

HealthGPO is a Group Purchasing Organization or “GPO” for the Healthcare industry. HealthGPO saves its Members money by aggregating purchases, negotiating with vendors, and sharing the discounts. HealthGPO saves its Members time and alleviates headaches by streamlining orders and oﬀering integrated solutions leading to considerable supply chain eﬃciencies.

For more information, please visit HealthGPO.com . To connect with a HealthGPO Team Member, email us at members@healthgpo.com, or call us at +1 (844) 998-2433.

About GPOPlus+ (GPOX)

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, GPOPlus+ (OTCQB: GPOX ) is a publicly traded company of diversiﬁed industry-speciﬁc Group Purchasing Organizations or “(GPOs”. Our Purpose is to create industry speciﬁc GPOs and our Mission is to create value for our Members, partners, and suppliers while creating long term shareholder value.

Our Mantra:

We Aggregate, Negotiate + Share!

Aggregate - We aggregate the purchasing power of our Members.

- We the purchasing power of our Members. Negotiate - We leverage buying power to negotiate discounts.

- We leverage buying power to discounts. Share - We share the discounts with our Members and save them money.

For more information, please visit www.GPOPlus.com . To activate your free GPOX Investor Account at www.GPOPlus.com/ir .

