AXIOM MEDICAL HELPS 15 MILLION EMPLOYEES RETURN TO WORK SAFELY WITH CHECKIN2WORK APP

HOUSTON, TX, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Medical, an innovator in occupational health services and technology for employers, announced it has exceeded 15 million check ins on the leading edge CheckIn2Work mobile app.

CheckIn2Work delivers quick and easy, self-service health attestations for employers in search of solutions to pre-screen employees for possible infectious conditions, due to COVID-19 or similar respiratory illness. CheckIn2Work provides workplace point-of-entry protection before allowing access to the workplace, real-time reporting, and data integration with employer Human Resource Information System solutions.

With the surge of the Omicron variant, continued uncertainty, and risks from the pandemic, employers are reconsidering their return-to-work strategy. Alphabet’s Google, Meta, Apple, Uber, Lyft, Ford, DoorDash, DocuSign and Fidelity are among the companies that have delayed returns to the office.

Axiom Medical Chief Medical Officer Dr. Scott Cherry explains, “Companies of all sizes are rethinking their plans to send workers back to the office as the new Omicron variant increases health and safety risks. Due to the unique nature of this highly transmissible variant’s spike protein, the risk of reinfection is high due to multiple mutations. With CheckIn2Work, it’s easy for employers to mitigate risk, screen their employees, and keep their workplace safe from COVID-19 and variant outbreaks.”

CheckIn2Work is just one facet of an end-to end OSHA COVID Compliance Solution which offers a layered approach with Daily Health Attestations, Exposure Screening, and Vaccine Management, to maintain safe and healthy work environments.

Axiom Medical’s OSHA COVID Compliance Solution will help employers:

lower corporate liability with policy development and support

avoid OSHA fines with data cycle technology that securely tracks and stores employee test results and vaccination status

manage positive cases and help employees return to work safely with Axiom Medical’s OSHA-trained professionals providing medical case management for any positive cases with daily or weekly reporting and return to work support

The solution also includes contact tracing to prevent outbreaks and avoid costly business shutdowns.

Axiom Medical has consulted employers on the management of OSHA health and safety mandates for over 22 years, and delivered OSHA COVID Compliance services to: Tyson Foods, MGM, Macy's, Tractor Supply, Galderma, and many more.

To learn more, please visit: www.axiomllc.com

###

About Axiom Medical, LLC

Axiom Medical Consulting, LLC was founded in 1999 in The Woodlands, TX and has established itself as an industry leader in providing comprehensive occupational health services throughout the employee health journey. Axiom Medical empowers organizations large and small to strategically address workplace health challenges across the spectrum, from mental and behavioral health and infectious disease control to OSHA mandated medical programs and workplace injury case management. Axiom Medical has positively impacted employees in the workplace by extending medical expertise during the COVID-19 pandemic in the management of over 201,000 COVID cases and 15 million CheckIn2Work health attestations.

Attachment