Timac Agro USA Acquires Rainbow Plant Food

READING, Pa., Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timac Agro USA, a global specialist in innovation for high-efficiency plant nutrition, announced it has completed the acquisition of Rainbow Plant Food, based in Americus Ga, from Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE, TSX: NTR).



This strategic acquisition will allow Timac Agro USA to locally manufacture its most renowned patented granular technologies to serve American growers in their quest for productivity and profitability. Rainbow Fertilizers will continue to offer the Super Rainbow, Rainbow and International Rainbow grades and operate as an independent brand within the Timac Agro USA portfolio.

“Rainbow is iconic and tied to the land, as the hometown brand of the family farmer. This brand recognition is invaluable and the ability to maintain and continue its legacy is critical for our future endeavors,” said Alex Goullier, Chief Executive Officer, Timac Agro USA. “Keeping the Rainbow brand consistent will allow our relationship with dealers and farmers to grow even more due to Rainbow’s historical footprint in the Cotton Belt and the Southeast. Timac Agro USA has been largely successful in this geographical area as well, because of the work of our Agronomic Technical Consultants on the farm, partnering with growers and retailers at the local level, to help ensure productivity and success.”

Rainbow is an important piece of Timac Agro USA's growth strategy. “Besides adding the Rainbow brands to our portfolio, this addition will allow us to manufacture some of our most innovative granular technologies, such as NutriRhize and, in the future, Sulfammo, here in the United States,” said Goullier. “Rainbow will become the first Timac Agro granulation unit in the country, among 14 other NPK granulation manufacturing facilities we have around the world.”

About Timac Agro USA:

Timac Agro USA has been constantly innovating to offer agronomic solutions that improve agricultural performance while respecting the environment. As a subsidiary of the Roullier Group, Timac Agro USA currently markets and distributes a portfolio of 60+ patented technologies for plant nutrition in 30 states. The company’s US headquarter is located in Reading, PA. For more information, visit www.us.timacagro.com.

About the Roullier Group:

Set up in 1959 and active in Plant Nutrition, Animal Nutrition and the Food Industry, Groupe Roullier can rely on its industrial and technical expertise, its unique sales force, and its policy of sustained innovation to respond to its customers’ specific requirements. Groupe Roullier, which now has 8,500 employees, has kept its financial independence, while supporting an ambitious development policy. Groupe Roullier now markets its solutions in 131 countries and has generated consolidated revenues of €2 billion. For more information, visit www.roullier.com

About Nutrien:

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.