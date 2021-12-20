New Midtown Office Now Serves as Retarus Sales Hub

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As it continues with its exceptional growth, retarus (North America) Inc. has opened a new location in the heart of Manhattan, New York. At 307 5th Avenue in Midtown, this office accompanies the US Headquarters in Secaucus, New Jersey, and New England Regional Office in Vermont, and brings Retarus closer to its customers, prospects, partners and employees in New York City.

In a modern building and with a chic design, the latest Retarus office is centrally located between Madison Square Park and Bryant Park with a stunning view of the Empire State Building. The 5th Avenue site puts Retarus in the neighborhood of some of the world's most influential companies throughout the Finance, Healthcare, and Tech industries.

The Manhattan office facilitates for the rapid expansion of several core functions of the business, including sales, marketing, and operations, and enables greater flexibility for in-person and remote work structures. Retarus' Secaucus location will now also be expanded to accommodate continued growth of critical technical operations, support, and data center teams.

"We are excited to open a Retarus office in the heart of Manhattan. New York City is a vibrant and special place, central to all industries and essential to our global footprint," said Stefan Rath, President at retarus (North America) Inc. "Many of our best and brightest sales professionals will now be based out of this location, ensuring the closest contact and support for our existing customers, partners and prospects."

With offices in 13 countries and state-of-the-art data centers around the world, the opening of this office follows Retarus' trend of continued expansion both internally and into new markets. They also recently opened a new subsidiary in Lisbon, Portugal, a development center in Timişoara, Romania, and increased staff across many existing locations in Paris, Milan, and Thailand.

With its outstanding solutions and services, intelligent infrastructure, and patented technology, Retarus manages communication for companies worldwide. Retarus' state-of-the-art technologies, highly available data centers, and innovative cloud messaging platform offer maximum security, maximum performance, and business continuity. With experience in steering information flows at the enterprise level, Retarus ensures that information is transferred securely and reliably to the right place, at the right time, in the right format—since 1992 and with now 15 subsidiaries on four continents. More than 50 percent of all EURO STOXX 50, DAX 40 as well as CAC 40 and 25 percent of S&P100 companies rely on Retarus' services. Our long-standing customers include Adidas, Bayer, BNP Paribas, Bosch, Continental, DHL, DZ BANK, Fujitsu, Galbani, Goldman Sachs, Honda, Linde, Puma, Sixt, Stellantis, T‑Systems, Singapore Airlines and Zeiss. www.retarus.com



