Polder Wins 2021 GOOD DESIGN Award for Their Swivel Storage Caddy

OXFORD, Conn., Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polder Products has received a Chicago Athenaeum 2021 GOOD DESIGN Award for excellence in product design, quality and innovation for their Swivel 2-Tier Storage Caddy.

The Polder Swivel Storage Caddy is a storage device designed to efficiently hold daily-use cosmetics and bath basics in tight home spaces, and offer 360 degree accessibility. The Swivel Caddy offers two storage areas specifically created for a range of cosmetics sizes and shapes.

Consumers' everyday cosmetic and beauty rituals vary in the use of products, but typically all people use some types of cremes, lotions, makeup, etc. in their preparation for work and daily living. Storage of these items can be an issue in space and usable work surfaces in the bath, vanity, and medicine cabinet areas of the home.

Polder's is a solutions-based producer of products for the home, and their answer to these common storage challenges with the Swivel Caddy includes:

- Neat, vertically stacked storage areas that swivel to allow access while in use, and close up for quiet counter storage.

- An upper tier storage module with dual-sided doors. These doors allow access on either side of the module without the user having to reach over the items in front, making for easy selection. The sectioned inner walls allow for partitioning of items as well to maintain their place and order.

- The top surface of the upper tier module also acts as a working storage surface as well for clips, bands, pins and other smaller objects.

- A larger, lower tier storage area for bigger items like cremes, lotions and application tools. Access to this area is gained by swiveling the upper tier to either side.

Kerry Cooper, EVP at Polder states "We designed the Swivel Storage Caddy to offer solutions to daily beauty rituals and common tight-space scenarios in the bath. We are honored and grateful to be recognized with the prestigious GOOD DESIGN award for this product."

Product specifics:

Swivel 2-Tier Storage Caddy

Model: STO-620-90

SRP: $29.99

Available: at Target Stores and online

About the Good Design Awards:

Now in its 71st year, GOOD DESIGN remains the oldest and the world's most recognized program for design excellence worldwide. Founded in Chicago in 1950 by Eero Saarinen and Charles and Ray Eames, GOOD DESIGN honors the annual achievements of the best industrial and graphic designers, and world manufacturers for their pursuit of extraordinary design excellence.

Winners are selected from among thousands of submissions from the world's leading manufacturers and industrial and graphic design firms from around the world, representing the most important and influential corporations in the design industry from over 55 countries.

About Polder:

Polder is the solutions resource, making items for everyday living throughout the home. We focus on universal daily tasks, apply our user-centered design philosophy and create products that are useful, beautiful and better.

Whether it's Kitchen, Home Organization or Bath items, we are passionate about products and the evolution of how people live at home, every day.

For additional information, visit www.polder.com.

Polder Products, LLC

Phone: (203) 888-9208, ext. 222

Email: Jcopenhaver@polder.com

Related Images











Image 1: Polder Swivel 2-Tier Storage Caddy





Caddy closed and in use









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment