Maisons du Monde: Shares in the capital and voting rights

| Source: MAISONS DU MONDE MAISONS DU MONDE

VERTOU Cedex, FRANCE

MAISONS DU MONDE
Société anonyme
Au capital de 146.583.736,56 euros
Siège social : Le Portereau - 44120 Vertou
793 906 728 RCS Nantes ISIN FR0013153541

SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS
(Article L.233-8 French commercial code and articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations)

MAISONS DU MONDE shareholders are informed that the total number of shares in the capital and voting rights, on November 30th, 2021 was as follows:

 30 November 2021 31 October 2021
 

Shares in the capital 		 

45,241,894 		 

45,241,894
 

Gross total of voting rights 		 

45,241,894 		 

45,241,894
 

Net total of voting rights 		 

44,428,287 		 

44,936,395

2021_DDV 30.11 EN