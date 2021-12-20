Yellow Corporation Applauds Biden Administration Trucking Action Plan

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) CEO Darren Hawkins joined White House National Economic Council Director, Brian Deece; U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; and U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, along with a small group of supply chain leaders, at the White House to support the Biden Administration’s Trucking Action Plan. The plan highlights three strategic initiatives for the trucking industry to recruit and train new drivers, including taking steps to reduce barriers to drivers obtaining a commercial driver’s license. The plan also better enables companies to conduct veteran-focused recruitment programs while accelerating the expansion of registered apprenticeship programs.



“These initiatives could not come at a better time,” said CEO Darren Hawkins. “With a nation-wide and industry-wide driver shortage, companies need the federal government’s help to reduce barriers to entry for new drivers. We’re especially excited about the opportunity for veterans, who while serving in the military, held a commercial driver’s license (CDL). Under the Biden administration’s new plan, veterans will be able to put that CDL to use in the civilian world. This reduction in red tape is common sense and long overdue. In addition, the plan will strengthen apprenticeship programs, which will enable the industry to train new drivers while introducing transportation careers to a new pool of Americans workers.”

Yellow operates 14 permanent driving academy locations across the United States. The program is both entry-level driver-training compliant and fully registered through the Department of Labor apprenticeship program. Hawkins added, “These apprenticeship opportunities enable us to offer the highest quality safety training while providing a tuition free, earn-while-you-learn experience. CDL candidates receive classroom training and on-the-road instruction from highly skilled Yellow instructors and certified driver mentors. We look forward to partnering with the Biden Administration to expand the Registered Apprenticeship program.”

To learn more about the Yellow Driving Academy, visit our site here.

About Yellow Corporation

Yellow Corporation has one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national, and international capabilities. Through its teams of experienced service professionals, Yellow Corporation offers industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods with confidence. Yellow Corporation, headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company Yellow Logistics.

Please visit our website at www.myyellow.com for more information.