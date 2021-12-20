Exclusive Hawaii Rehab Announces New Ownership While Providing the Same Luxury Non-12-Step Addiction Treatment

Hakalau, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hakalau, Hawaii - One of the most innovative treatment centers in the recovery community is under new ownership, but little else has changed at Exclusive Hawaii Rehab. The luxury addiction treatment center will continue to provide a safe and healing space that puts clients on a personalized journey to self-realization, long-term sobriety, and vibrant health.

The new owners are Jill and Scott Schroeder. Scott was the former CEO of another treatment facility in Hawaii, bringing more than 25 years of management experience to the center.

Exclusive Hawaii Rehab treats alcohol and drug addiction as well as mental health conditions including anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, and eating disorders.

Under the Schroeders’ leadership, Exclusive Hawaii Rehab will continue to provide an alternative to traditional 12-step addiction treatment, offering leading-edge holistic programs that empower clients to take charge of their lives and make lasting changes.

Scott describes the program in this way: “It’s designed individually to treat the root causes versus only the symptoms. Our 30-acre, secluded property enveloped by the beauty of Hawai’i, overlooks the Pacific Ocean with a snow-capped mountain behind and is truly the most incredible healing environment I have ever experienced. We welcome all who are looking for healing at the core level.”

For more information, visit Exclusive Hawaii Rehab or call 808-775-0200.

