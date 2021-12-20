GEON® Performance Solutions Acquires Roscom, Inc.

WESTLAKE, Ohio, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEON® Performance Solutions, a global leader in the formulation, development, and manufacturing of performance polymer solutions, has acquired Roscom, Inc., an ISO9001:2015-certified PVC compounding facility located in Croydon, Pennsylvania.

"Roscom, a 35-year-old company respected for its innovation and automation in the flexible PVC market, is an excellent fit for us. This addition represents a key step forward in our strategy. The Croydon facility and tenured team will enable us to better serve our customers in the Northeastern United States and parts of Canada. We intend to maximize the incredible expertise of the Roscom team and look forward to bringing its additional product portfolio to our customers," said GEON CEO Tracy Garrison.

"This strategic alignment with GEON helps secure a strong future for our customers and members of the Roscom family alike. The combination of our customer service, agility of operations, and responsiveness with GEON's considerable resources will result in a company that will exemplify the future of the PVC compounding industry," said Nick Lynch, President and Chief Operating Officer of Roscom.

Mr. Lynch will remain with the company through the transition as an advisor to Mr. Garrison. Sales and manufacturing operations for both companies will continue as usual through the transition.

About GEON Performance Solutions

GEON Performance Solutions is a global leader in the formulation, development and manufacture of performance polymer solutions. With a portfolio of highly adaptable vinyl and polyolefin polymer technologies as well as a full-service manufacturing business, GEON combines three powerful traditions into a single, customer-focused business. GEON Performance Solutions is a leading innovator in the development of performance material solutions for a broad range of markets including appliances, building & construction, electronics, healthcare, transportation, wire & cable and more. GEON Performance Solutions has 1,000 global associates and 10 world-class manufacturing plants with headquarters in a western suburb of Cleveland, Ohio. Please visit us at www.geon.com to learn more. GEON Performance Solutions is a portfolio company of SK Capital Partners.

About SK Capital Partners

SK Capital is a private investment firm with a disciplined focus on the specialty materials, chemicals and pharmaceuticals sectors. The firm seeks to build strong and growing businesses that create substantial long-term value. SK Capital aims to utilize its industry, operating and investment experience to identify opportunities to transform businesses into higher performing organizations with improved strategic positioning, growth and profitability as well as lower operating risk. SK Capital's portfolio of businesses generates revenues of approximately $13 billion annually, employs more than 18,000 people globally and operates 170 plants in 32 countries. For more information, visit www.skcapitalpartners.com.

Contact

John Hammer

Senior Director of Marketing

john.hammer@geon.com

+1 (440) 588-2331

Related Images











Image 1: GEON Performance Solutions, LLC





Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment