One World Universe, Inc. to Purchase up to $100,000 in Sandbox Virtual Real Estate

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries such as the Metaverse and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, is making a correction to Friday’s release that stated the company has completed the purchase of a 3x3 parcel, but will have completed the purchase of up to $100,000 in LAND purchases by the end of this week.

The company also plans to announce its first NFT Collection tomorrow, with an official launch by year end. One World will be setting up a DISCORD channel and shareholders will be allowed in the NFT presale. This will be the first of many collections the company plans on releasing over the next year.

The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel assets and gaming experiences on the blockchain. The Sandbox Metaverse comprises a map made up of 166,464 LANDS. LAND owners can host contests and events, stake (SAND) to earn and customize assets, monetize assets and experiences, vote in the Metaverse governance, play games that you or others create, and more.

“By no means have we lost faith in the Metaverse real estate, it just so happens that we have to prioritize where we are spending our capital as we have many irons in the fire. We don’t want to own a bunch of LAND and find ourselves in a situation where we are unable to move forward with projects. Owning what we will own will be a great start for our Metaverse Holding division and allow us to show our shareholders we are serious about the Metaverse space. As additional capital becomes available, we will continue to not only add LAND in the Sandbox, but also Decentraland and Atari’s project in 2022. As many of our shareholders will be wrapping presents this week, we will be attempting to wrap up assets and acquisitions…we will be busy,” stated Jerry C. Craig, CEO.

In other notes, The One World Metaverse website is under construction and shareholders can expect many more updates and multiple acquisitions/projects throughout the remainder of month of December. The company reminds shareholders, although Metaverse Holding Corp. is an exciting new subsidiary for the company, it is just one piece of our amazing company.

About One World Universe, Inc.

One World Universe (OTC:OWUV) is a California corporation whose mission driven business is implementing global humanitarian efforts through the profits generated from the sales of products and services to improve people's lives living in the harshest environments and their communities. Our company has contributed valuable resources such as access to (PPE) personal protective equipment, medications, vaccines, and educational support programs where play and basic necessities are essential.

