Hampton Financial Corporation Announces Record 4th Quarter & Annual Results and First Dividend to Subordinate Voting and Multiple Voting Shareholders

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hampton Financial Corporation (TSXV:HFC & HFC.PR.A) today announced its financial results for the 4th quarter and Full Year ended August 31st, 2021.

“The full-year results represent another record performance since becoming a public company. Our strategy for growth and streamlining our business model is showing results across all business lines,” said Hampton Executive Chairman & CEO Peter Deeb.

“Our strategy continues to unfold as we enter a new fiscal year with a solid pipeline of ECM activity and significant additions to our Wealth Management business. We want to thank our loyal clients for their continued support, and our exceptional team for their dedication and hard work despite the many challenges posed by the COVID-19 situation. We look forward to another strong year in fiscal 2022.”

As well, the company’s Board has declared its first dividend on its Subordinate Voting Shares (“SVS”), and Multiple Voting Shares (“MVS”) of $0.02 per share, payable on January 14th, 2022, to all holders as of the record date of December 31st, 2021.

Fourth Quarter and full-year fiscal highlights:

Full year ended August 31st, 2021;

FY Revenues of $15,831,000 ; an increase of 62%

of ; an increase of 62% FY Earnings of $1,293,000 or $0.04 per share

of or FY EBTDA of $2,527,000 or $0.08 per share



Fourth quarter ended August 31st, 2021

Q4 Revenues of $4,354,000 , an increase of 268%

of , an increase of 268% Q4 Earnings of $476,000 or $ 0.015 per share

of or 0.015 per share Q4 EBTDA of $570,000



Summary of Corporate Developments:

We are pleased to report record results for the year ended August 31st, 2021, which were derived from a strong operating performance in each of the company’s business lines, and the continued realization of cost savings resulting from a number of strategic initiatives.

During the year Hampton completed its back-office conversion project and continued to make progress with major enhancement to its internal systems and social media programs. As well the company’s Equity Capital Markets Group delivered strong results raising $429,000,000 (An increase of 80% over 2020), for issuers across a number of industries and asset classes. We also continued to expand our Wealth Management business with the addition of new advisors and their clients at a significant rate. The company continues to develop its Wealth Management, Advisor Team and Principal-Agent programs which will offer the industry’s most experienced wealth managers a unique and flexible operating platform that provides additional operational freedom, financial support and tax effectiveness as they build and manage their professional practice.

Revenues for the full year were $15,831,000 vs $9,752,000 in fiscal year 2020; an increase of 62%. Net income for the same period was $1,293,000 or $0.04 per share vs a loss of ($2,632,000) or $(0.09) per share in fiscal year 2020. EBTDA for the full year was $2,527,000 vs ($971,000) in the same period last year.

Revenues for the 4th quarter ended August 31st, 2021, were $4,354,000 vs $1,180,000 in the 4th quarter of last year; an increase of 268%. Net Income for the period was $476,000 or $0.01 per share compared to a loss of ($229,000) in 2020. EBTDA for the 4th quarter was $570,000 vs $303,000 in the same quarter last year.

About Hampton Financial Corporation

Hampton Financial Corporation is a unique private equity firm that seeks to build shareholder value. through long-term strategic investments. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hampton Securities Limited (“HSL”), Hampton is actively engaged in family office, wealth management, institutional services. and capital markets activities. HSL is a full-service investment dealer, regulated by IIROC and registered in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, Northwest Territories, Ontario and Quebec. In addition, the company provides investment banking services, which include assisting companies with raising capital, advising on mergers and acquisitions, and aiding issuers in obtaining a listing on recognized securities exchanges in Canada and abroad.

For more information, please contact:

Azmatali Mehrali

Chief Financial Officer

Hampton Financial Corporation

(416) 862-8701

Or

Peter M. Deeb

Executive Chairman & CEO

Hampton Financial Corporation

(416) 862-8651

