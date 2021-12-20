Franchise Group, Inc. to Repay $400 Million of Debt With Proceeds From the Sale of the W.S. Badcock Consumer Credit Accounts Receivable Portfolio

DELAWARE, Ohio, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG) (“Franchise Group,” “FRG” or the “Company”) today announced it intends to repay $400 million of debt with the proceeds from the sale of the consumer credit accounts receivable portfolio by its recently acquired subsidiary W.S. Badcock Corporation (“Badcock”) to a subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) (the “Transaction”). FRG received $400 million in cash proceeds from the Transaction, which the Company intends to use to repay debt.

Brian Kahn, CEO of Franchise Group, said, “We acquired Badcock to add scale and synergy to our home furnishings franchise businesses. I am pleased that we were able to efficiently monetize the Badcock consumer credit receivables. Badcock will continue to service the receivables portfolio sold to B. Riley while also continuing to offer flexible payment solutions and credit options to our customers.” Mr. Kahn continued, “The sale of non-core assets and subsequent repayment of debt are consistent with our commitment to a conservative financial policy as we continue to identify the highest and best uses of the Company’s capital. The evaluation of options for the Badcock real estate portfolio is ongoing and we reaffirm our anticipation of completing that sale by the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2022 as well as reducing our net debt to approximately $1.1 billion by the end of 2022.”

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group is an owner and operator of franchised and franchisable businesses that continually looks to grow its portfolio of brands while utilizing its operating and capital allocation philosophy to generate strong cash flow for its shareholders. Franchise Group’s business lines include Pet Supplies Plus, American Freight, The Vitamin Shoppe, Badcock Home Furniture & more, Buddy’s Home Furnishings and Sylvan Learning. On a combined basis, Franchise Group currently operates over 3,000 locations predominantly located in the U.S. that are either Company-run or operated pursuant to franchising and dealer agreements.

Forward-Looking Statements

