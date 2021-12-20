Kinnate Biopharma Inc. to Present Updates from its Lead RAF and FGFR Inhibitor Candidate Programs at Upcoming Scientific Meetings

AACR Special Conference: Targeting RAS presentation will highlight findings from real-world clinico-genomic study collaboration with Tempus investigating prevalence of Class II and Class III BRAF mutation-positive (BRAF+) solid tumors



ASCO GI Cancers Symposium presentation will highlight results from preclinical studies evaluating the company’s lead Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor (FGFR) inhibitor candidate, KIN-3248

SAN FRANCISCO and SAN DIEGO, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (Nasdaq: KNTE) (“Kinnate”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for difficult-to-treat, genomically defined cancers, today announced that the company will present at two upcoming scientific meetings, the AACR Special Conference: Targeting RAS, being held January 7-10, 2022 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida and the ASCO GI Cancers Symposium, being held January 20-22 in San Francisco, California.

“Since our founding, Kinnate has been driven by our mission to expand the availability of targeted therapies to all patients who may benefit from them,” said Richard Williams, MBBS, Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer at Kinnate. “We are very pleased with the continued progress of both our RAF and FGFR inhibitor programs and look forward to sharing these updates with the oncology community at these upcoming meetings.”

Details of the upcoming AACR Special Conference: Targeting RAS presentation, which will be delivered by Paul Severson, Ph.D., Kinnate’s Senior Director of Translational Medicine and Bioinformatics, are as follows:

Abstract title: Real-World Clinico-Genomic Analysis of Patients with BRAF Mutated Solid Tumors Identifies BRAF Class II and III as a Significant Population of Unmet Need

Poster Session A Session date and time: Saturday, January 8, 2022, from 4:45PM -7:00PM ET



Additional information on the AACR Special Conference: Targeting RAS is available through the conference website at: https://www.aacr.org/meeting/targeting-ras-2022.

Details of the upcoming ASCO GI Cancers Symposium presentation, which will be delivered by Aleksandra Franovic, Ph.D., Senior Director of Translational Medicine at Kinnate, are as follows:

Abstract title: Activity of KIN-3248, a next-generation pan-FGFR inhibitor, against acquired FGFR-gatekeeper and molecular-brake drug resistance mutations

Poster Session B Session date and time: Friday, January 21, 2022, from 3:05PM – 4:35PM ET



Additional information on the ASCO GI Cancers Symposium is available through the conference website at: https://conferences.asco.org/gi.

About Kinnate

Kinnate is focused on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for difficult-to-treat, genomically defined cancers. Kinnate’s mission is to expand the reach of targeted therapeutics by developing products that are designed to address significant unmet need. Kinnate utilizes its deep expertise in structure-based drug discovery, translational research, and patient-driven precision medicine, which it refers to as the Kinnate Discovery Engine, to develop targeted therapies. Based in San Francisco and San Diego, California, the Kinnate team is composed of drug discovery experts supported by a distinguished group of scientific advisors. For more information, please visit www.kinnate.com.

Forward Looking Statements

