Progenity Completes Exit from Laboratory Business with Sale of Affiliate Lab

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), a biotechnology company innovating in the field of oral biotherapeutics for gastrointestinal health and beyond, today announced it has successfully closed the business divestiture of its affiliate Avero Diagnostics through an asset sale to Northwest Pathology.

“The sale of our Avero Diagnostics affiliate results in a further annual operating expense reduction of approximately $28 million, bringing the total reduction in annual operating expenses to approximately $145 million compared to the second quarter. This reduction, along with capital raised, should extend our cash runway beyond the end of 2022 and reduce our dependency on the capital markets,” said Eric d’Esparbes, Chief Financial Officer of Progenity.

The purchase price was $10.9 million, subject to certain customary adjustments as set forth in the purchase agreement.

“This is one of the final steps in our strategic plan to materially reduce our cash burn,” said Adi Mohanty, Chief Executive Officer. “Completing this transaction is important to us as we focus on delivering on our biotherapeutics pipeline. We are pleased that Northwest Pathology will be retaining more than 90% of Avero employees, and we look forward to a smooth transition for the business.”

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company innovating in the fields of women’s health, gastrointestinal health and oral biotherapeutics. Progenity applies a multi-omics approach, combining genomics, epigenomics, proteomics, and metabolomics to its molecular testing products and to the development of a suite of investigational ingestible devices designed to provide precise diagnostic sampling and drug delivery solutions. Progenity’s vision is to transform healthcare to become more precise and personal by improving diagnoses of disease and improving patient outcomes through localized treatment with targeted therapies.

For more information visit www.progenity.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

