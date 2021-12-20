DIVERSIFIED SEARCH GROUP NAMES AILEEN K. ALEXANDER CEO

Philadelphia, PA, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversified Search Group (DSG), one of the fastest-growing executive search firms and an industry leader in diversifying leadership, has announced that Aileen K. Alexander, Vice Chairman has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer of the firm, reporting to Judith M. von Seldeneck, Founder and Chair.

Alexander’s accession comes following Dale E. Jones’ recent decision to step down after nine years as CEO. Under Jones’s leadership, the firm’s revenue grew from $27 million to more than $100 million. Jones will remain with the firm as a senior adviser, serving clients in the Corporate Board and CEO practice.

“I would like to thank Dale for his leadership and the significant contributions he’s made to this firm. He has cemented his legacy as a pioneer in this industry and as a transformative leader in the growth of Diversified Search Group,” said Judith M. von Seldeneck, Diversified Search Group’s Founder and Chair. “The board and our management team believe that Aileen Alexander is the ideal leader to position our company for even greater growth and success in the future as we focus on cultivating new leaders for this changing world,” continued von Seldeneck.

Alexander is a seasoned executive and widely recognized as one of the most successful leaders in the industry. A values-driven, innovative, and people-first leader, Alexander has had a distinct mix of clients spanning large, multinational, and mid-cap corporations, as well as high-growth startups across a wide range of industries. Before joining DSG, Alexander was a managing partner with Korn Ferry and held positions in the Defense Department and on the Armed Services Committee in the U.S. House of Representatives. Alexander is a military veteran having served on active duty as a Captain in the U.S. Army. At DSG, she has served as Vice-Chair, Corporate Practice lead, and is a purpose, and performance-driven advocate for all parts of the firm.

“I joined Diversified Search Group because of their purpose and their people and am humbled and excited by the opportunity to continue to bring exceptional service to our clients as we continue to deliver on our mission and chart our course for the future,” said Alexander.

ABOUT DIVERSIFIED SEARCH GROUP

Diversified Search Group (DSG) is the largest woman-founded executive search firm in the world. With one of the industry’s most diverse leadership teams, Diversified Search Group has an exceptional track record of delivering diverse, inclusive, and transformational leadership across industries and sectors. DSG operates as a combination of specialty firms: Diversified Search, BioQuest, Koya Partners, Grant Cooper, and Storbeck Search. Each has deep industry expertise that allows for collaboration across sectors. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, DSG has over a dozen offices across the country and operates globally as the exclusive U.S. partner of AltoPartners, the international alliance of independent executive search firms. DSG is recognized by Forbes as one of the nation’s top ten executive search firms. For more information, visit diversifiedsearchgroup.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.