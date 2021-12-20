Renowned Climate Scientist and Nobel Laureate Betsy Weatherhead Returns to Jupiter

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jupiter , the global leader in climate analytics for resilience and risk management, announced today that Betsy Weatherhead has rejoined the company as Special Representative to the Scientific Community. In her new role Dr. Weatherhead will contribute to Jupiter’s broadening array of climate analytics products which help leaders globally in the Public and Private sectors understand the impact climate change has on their societies especially threats to people’s health, food, housing and security related to physical assets, financial portfolios, and supply chains.



“Betsy was an early and essential contributor to Jupiter’s scientific work, particularly our extensive Model Risk Management program. We’re thrilled to welcome her back,” said Rich Sorkin, CEO and Co-founder. “Jupiter continues to lead the way in operationalizing science, applying our platform to humanity’s most important social and business needs. Our team of world class scientists are especially excited to work with Betsy again, as are many of our most sophisticated customers and partners.”

Weatherhead has three decades of experience in addressing the world's most important environmental and climate related challenges. Her work on solar radiation, ozone issues, and changes in the Arctic in the early 2000s is widely recognized as is her leadership in more recent work on weather forecast improvement and creating the weather forecast system of the future. She recently was lead author on the seminal paper "Designing the Climate Observing System of the Future."

Dr. Weatherhead was a leading scientist at the University of Colorado at Boulder for much of her career before first joining Jupiter in 2017. At CU Boulder she was a key member of the Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences (CIRES), a partnership of NOAA and CU Boulder focused on understanding the dynamic Earth system, including people's relationship with the planet. Dr. Weatherhead left Jupiter in late 2020 to join the U.S. Geological Survey and serve as the first Director of the 5th National Climate Assessment from November 2020 to April 2021 and then focused on carbon cycle science including explaining climate change science in preparation for COP26. Following her return to Jupiter, Weatherhead will continue to serve on NOAA's Science Advisory Board and coordinate renewable energy science for the American Geophysical Union.

“Jupiter is the pioneer and widely recognized leader in climate analytics. The private sector is playing an increasingly essential role in how humanity responds to the disruptions that we’re facing,” said Weatherhead. “Jupiter provides a critical link between scientific progress and successful strategies for adaptation and mitigation, so essential to the world at this time.”

About Jupiter

Jupiter is the global market, science, and technology leader in physical climate analytics for risk management and resiliency planning. Its solutions are used across the private and public sectors: customers include at least one of the world’s five largest firms in asset management, banking, chemicals, insurance, minerals and mining, oil and gas, pension funds, pharmaceuticals, power, and reinsurance—as well as critical departments and agencies within both the United States government and climate-change-vulnerable geographies around the world. Jupiter’s ClimateScore™ Intelligence Platform provides sophisticated, dynamic, hyper-local, current-hour-to-50-plus-year probabilistic risk analysis for weather in a changing climate. The company’s FloodScore™, HeatScore™, WindScore™, FireScore™, and ClimateScore Global™ services are used for climate-related risk assessment and management worldwide. Jupiter’s models are based on the latest science, as developed by the global Earth and Ocean Systems science community.

Jupiter offers enterprise solutions to asset owners in critical infrastructure, financial services including insurance, banking, and asset management, energy, and real estate, and the public sector. These customers use Jupiter services for a broad range of applications, including capital planning, risk management, site selection, design requirements, supply chain management, investment and asset valuations, and shareholder disclosures. For more information, please visit jupiterintel.com.