FuelPositive Announces Appointment of Environmental Scientist – Dr. Claudia Wagner-Riddle – as Agriculture Sector Advisor

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelPositive Corporation (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) (“FuelPositive” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that University of Guelph Professor and Researcher, Dr. Claudia Wagner-Riddle, is the Company’s new Agriculture Advisor. FuelPositive’s lead technology is a modular and scalable system for producing green ammonia for use across a broad spectrum of industries and applications. Today, about 80% of traditional or “grey” ammonia, which is produced using fossil fuels, is used by the agriculture sector, primarily as fertilizer. Agriculture is the first sector FuelPositive plans to help transition away from the current seriously problematic and exploitative grey ammonia supply chain.



“It’s our belief that the best way to deliver excellence is to invite excellent people to join our team,” said FuelPositive CEO and Board Chair Ian Clifford. “We are delighted to have Dr. Wagner-Riddle advising us, as we build our green ammonia production systems, to help farmers reduce their carbon footprints and take control of their fertilizer and fuel supply. Her knowledge of the impact of farming on the environment and the impact that climate change has on farming is already ensuring we are making the right decisions to provide the maximum benefit to farmers.”

Dr. Claudia Wagner-Riddle is a Professor in the School of Environmental Sciences (SES), University of Guelph, Canada. Originally from Brazil, Claudia has degrees from the University of Sao Paulo and Guelph. Claudia leads an internationally-renowned research program utilizing the measurement of greenhouse gas emissions to determine the carbon footprint of food, feed and fuel produced by agriculture. Claudia currently leads several projects focused on evaluating how soil health impacts ecosystem services, including a new $2 million infrastructure project using a large scale soil weighing lysimeter. Claudia is a fellow of the Soil Science Society of America, the American Meteorological Society and of the Canadian Society of Agricultural and Forest Meteorology. She is the Editor-in-Chief of the international journal Agricultural and Forest Meteorology and leads a nation-wide training program on climate-smart soils. Claudia was recently appointed Director of the North American regional chapter of the International Nitrogen Initiative and was awarded the 2020 IFA Borlaug Award of Excellence in Crop Nutrition. Dr. Wagner-Riddle has published more than 160 papers and has an h-index of 45 (Google Scholar).

More about Dr. Wagner-Riddle, including affiliations, partnerships, awards and honours can be found here. A full list of her publications can be found here.

“I am pleased to be working with FuelPositive – a young Canadian company whose technologies and products have the potential of making a significant impact on the reduction of greenhouse gases. We share the same passion to reduce our carbon footprint and I’m thrilled that my experience has direct relevance to inform the FuelPositive team members as they build and begin to market their green ammonia production systems. Our goal is to have farmers’ needs and concerns heard and I will work with FuelPositive to ensure farmers can easily adapt their farming practices to use the new technology, which could give them a degree of control and certainty that they’ve never had before,” said Dr. Wagner-Riddle.

FuelPositive is currently building its first full-sized green ammonia production units, and is expecting to launch a number of “real world” demonstration pilot projects throughout 2022. Dr. Wagner-Riddle is helping the Company qualify its first pilot project partners.

The initial FuelPositive systems will produce up to 300 kilos (500 litres) of green anhydrous ammonia per day, which amounts to roughly 100 tonnes per year. Farms requiring more ammonia will simply add sufficient production capacity to meet their needs – easily done as FuelPositive’s green ammonia production units are modular, scalable and portable for precisely this purpose.

About FuelPositive

FuelPositive is a Canadian growth-stage technology company committed to providing commercially viable and sustainable “cradle to cradle” clean technology solutions, including green ammonia (NH3), for use across a broad spectrum of industries and applications.

By focusing on technologies that are clean and economically advantageous/realizable, the Company aims to change the course of climate change through practical solutions that can be implemented now.

The Company’s core technology, a modular and scalable green ammonia system, takes air, water and sustainable electricity and synthesizes it into a non-polluting chemical for multiple applications, including fertilizer for farming, fuel for internal combustion engines and a solution for grid storage. Green ammonia is being considered as a replacement for fossil fuels and as a key enabler of the hydrogen economy.

Key advantages of the FuelPositive system include:

Stable, predictable and highly competitive cost that is significantly less expensive than current prices for grey ammonia.

Independence from the wildly fluctuating supply chain that exists today for grey ammonia.

On-site production and utilization of a truly sustainable, carbon-free and green form of ammonia.

The potential for farmers to not only utilize their own source of green ammonia as fertilizer, but to branch out further and have their own source of combustion fuel to replace fossil fuels in grain drying and internal combustion engine equipment, such as tractors and combines.

The company’s most recent corporate update, presented in November, can be found here.

