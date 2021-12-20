First Advantage Expands Global Background Screening Capabilities through Xref Partnership

Xref Online Reference and Electronic Identity Verification services to be offered via the First Advantage core global technology platform



Joint go-to-market strategy for cross promotion of services

SYDNEY, Australia, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital, has announced the signing of a technology integration agreement with human resources technology company Xref Limited.

Xref (ASX: XF1) hosts reference checking and identity verification solutions that empower organisations worldwide to make stronger people decisions. Xref and First Advantage, who have mutual customers, will cross promote services through the integration of their platforms. Xref services provided will be branded “Powered by Xref” and integrated with the First Advantage platform, enabling all First Advantage clients to take candidate references and ID checks.

Jim Heeney, Vice-President and Head of Australia and New Zealand, First Advantage said: “The alliance between First Advantage and Xref provides a new level of empowerment for employers and applicants in the Asia Pacific region. More than ever, enterprises understand that hiring decisions need to be driven by verified intelligence. Xref’s industry leading reference tools, analytics and identity management solutions provide an outstanding complement to First Advantage’s background screening coverage globally. Our integrated offering will further enable employers to make hiring decisions with speed, ease and confidence.”

Lee-Martin Seymour, Executive Director and CEO, ‍Xref said: “It is important, especially in the current business climate, that companies have access to best-in-class recruitment technology. The race for talent is on, and the need for fast and reliable verification services is at an all-time high. We are committed to lowering the barriers to verification services and believe an Xref check should be accessible from anywhere. After years of co-existing, First Advantage has added Xref to its product offering under an agreement that will see us working closer together to jointly promote services. It’s a win-win for employers, applicants, First Advantage and Xref.”

About First Advantage

First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital. The Company delivers innovative solutions and insights that help customers manage risk and hire the best talent. Enabled by its proprietary technology platform, First Advantage’s products and solutions help companies protect their brands and provide safer environments for their customers and their most important resources: employees, contractors, contingent workers, tenants, and drivers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage performs screens in over 200 countries and territories on behalf of its more than 30,000 customers. For more information about First Advantage, visit the Company’s website at https://fadv.com/.

