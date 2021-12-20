Physical Rehabilitation Network Opens Three Physical Therapy Clinics in Washington's Puget Sound Region

Carlsbad, Calif., Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN), a leading physical therapy provider and practice management organization, today announced the grand opening of three physical therapy clinics in Washington’s Puget Sound communities of Port Orchard, Puyallup and Fircrest. The new clinics will operate under PRN’s local brand, Highline Physical Therapy, which operates 10 clinics throughout the region.

Highline Physical Therapy’s new clinics are located at the following:

Highline Port Orchard - 451 Southwest Sedgewick Road, Suite 31

Highline Puyallup - 14207 Meridian E., Suite 10

Highline Fircrest - Highway 16 at 4040 Orchard Street West, Suite 100

“I am pleased to announce our continued expansion in the Puget Sound region with the grand opening of our three Highline Physical Therapy clinics,” said Ajay Gupta, CEO of PRN. “Our growth would not be possible without the dedicated team at Highline PT, who continue to demonstrate their high level of expertise and commitment to quality care each and every day. As the region’s most trusted and recognizable physical care provider, I am excited for the opportunity to continue reaching more communities with these new locations.”

Highline Physical Therapy’s latest outpatient physical therapy clinics welcomes patients of all ages and offer a wide range of pain management, post-surgery rehabilitation and injury prevention services, including sports medicine, ergonomic assessments and spine rehabilitation.

“Highline Physical Therapy is well known throughout the area for its quality care in physical therapy and I am thrilled to lead the new Port Orchard clinic as clinic director,” said Collin McDannel, clinic director and partner, Highline PT. “Our clinics are fully equipped to treat patients of all types - from those recovering from surgery - to high school and collegiate athletes who are suffering from pain or injury. We look forward to growing our community support and helping individuals get back to their best.”

Highline Physical Therapy accepts most insurance plans and will work with patients to help them better understand the benefits of physical therapy and what will be covered by their insurance. To learn more about Highline Physical Therapy or to schedule an appointment, please visit the Highline Physical Therapy website.

For more information on PRN locations or partnership opportunities, visit PRNpt.com. You can also follow us on Facebook (@PRNPhysicalTherapy), Twitter (@PRN_therapy) or on LinkedIn.

About Highline Physical Therapy

Highline Physical Therapy based in the Puget Sound region was established with the goal of providing our community with comprehensive and quality patient care. Beginning with just one outpatient clinic in 1989, Highline has since grown to 10 outpatient clinics that offer physical, occupational, speech and massage therapy as well as inpatient services through CHI Francisca.

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Founded in 1991, Physical Rehabilitation Network, LLC., (PRN) specializes in physical therapy care, workplace ergonomics solutions and serves as a comprehensive practice management organization, providing non-clinical administrative support services to physical therapists across 16 states in the western and central portions of the U.S. PRN is known for its leading, value-driven practice management services and innovative, outcomes-driven physical therapy care model.

