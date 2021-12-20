Inflatable Party Magic Offers Festive Selections For Indoor Holiday Parties

Dallas, TX , Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inflatable Party Magic has unveiled a fun selection of Holiday Party Rentals that will spread the festive cheer at indoor events this year.

Inflatable Party Magic has been the No. 1 party rental place for clients in the Dallas Fort Worth area thanks to its impeccable collections that are high on quality and low on costs. The company with close to two decades of experience in the field caters to clients in Cleburne, Burleson, Crowley, Granbury, Mansfield, Forth Worth, and many other cities in the region. Its experience has made it realize exactly what clients need, and it caters to them accordingly.



Inflatable Party Magic Trackless Train Rentals

That’s certainly true of the Holiday Party Rentals collection it has unveiled now as all the fun moves indoors. Holiday parties are the talk of the town and they are the perfect way to make memories with friends, family as well as colleagues. Inflatable Party Magic ensures that these parties are a huge success for hosts by offering them a wide range of options that are suited to their needs and budgets as well.

For example, its Bounce House Rentals are suited for people of all ages. Kids will have fun playtime with other children and make fun memories. They are also a hit with teens and adults, who can’t seem to have enough of them. They are entertaining and a source of great fun for every kind of party. At Inflatable Party Magic there are many options that clients can pick from based on their requirements.

This holiday season, Trackless Trains can be the fun ride all families and friends might be looking for as well. The Party Magic Express takes people down memory lane with an authentic look and feel. Incredible detailing marks the train that has all the lights, whistles, and horns that make for the perfect sensory treat for party-goers. The train works on grass, turf, dirt, concrete, and other flat surfaces.

Ideal for those Polar Express theme parties, these trains are manufactured by Royal Trains, one of the leading names in the country. They are known for their flawless quality and safety, which is reflected not only in these Trackless Trains but all rental solutions offered by Inflatable Party Magic. The company conducts frequent quality and safety checks on its inventory to ensure that clients have much-needed peace of mind.

Inflatable Party Magic has also made the rental process extremely simple for interested clients. They can simply reach out to the company and make the best choices with the help of friendly customer support if needed. They will be pleased to note that it offers 8-hour rental options, which amounts to $605.00 for the trackless train for example, which makes its supplies great value for money and the right choice for holiday parties.

About Inflatable Party Magic

Inflatable Party Magic TX is a party rental company offering services in Cleburne, Arlington, Alvarado, Fort Worth, Burleson, and other DFW areas in Texas. They specialize in party rentals for all kinds of small, medium, and large-sized events. With easy online bookings, customers can select from pre-made packages or design their own package with a range of, rock climbing walls, photo booths, and more.

