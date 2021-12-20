Elcora Advanced Materials Closes Acquisition of Moroccan Vanadium Exploration Company

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELCORA ADVANCED MATERIALS CORP. (TSX.V:ERA | Frankfurt:ELM | OTCQB – ECORF), (the “Company” or “Elcora”), is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced acquisition of STE ERMAZONE.A.R.L (“ERMAZONE”), which includes ten (10) Vanadium licenses/concessions sites in Morocco.



This strategic acquisition supports Elcora’s plan to enhance both its mining and energy storage solutions by adding additional markets related to battery technologies.

Terms of Acquisition

In consideration for the purchase of 100% of the outstanding securities of ERMAZONE, the Company has paid consideration as follows: (i) USD$500,000 cash; (ii) 4,500,000 common shares (the “Shares”) of the company; and (iii) $10,000 to be paid in remuneration at the end of each month, for a period of three years, or until the end of the employment period.

All Shares issued pursuant to the acquisition are issued at a deemed price of $0.11 per share and will be vest at a rate of one thirty-sixth at the end of each month, over a period of three years. The Shares will be subject to a minimum hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

Please refer to the Company’s news release dated November 24, 2021 for further information.

About Elcora Advanced Materials Corp.

Elcora was founded in 2011 and has been structured to become a vertically integrated battery material company. Elcora can process, refine, and produce battery related minerals and metals. As part of the vertical integration strategy Elcora has developed a cost-effective process to purify high-quality battery metals and minerals that are commercially scalable. This combination means that Elcora has the tools and resources for vertical integration of the battery minerals and metals industry.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock Exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. This News Release includes certain “forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and reserves, exploration results, and future plans and objectives of Elcora, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Elcora’s expectations are exploration risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by Elcora with securities regulators.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the filing statement prepared in connection with the transaction, any information released or received with respect to the transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.