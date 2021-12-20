Bliss Car Wash Collecting New Socks For The Los Angeles Mission

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All eight Bliss Car Wash locations are collecting new socks to donate to the Los Angeles Mission this winter, the company’s founder and CEO, Vahid David Delrahim, announced today. At each of the eco-friendly sites, a collection box is on display for customers to drop off new socks, which will then given to the Mission to distribute to its patrons.



“Our employees and customers enjoy giving back to their communities and a sock drive is an efficient way for everyone to contribute,” said Delrahim. “New, warm socks are the most requested items by people who use shelter facilities and we’re happy to use our locations as a way to gather as many donations as possible.”

The eight Bliss locations are:

Aliso Viejo 26871 Aliso Creek Road;

Brea 2405 E Imperial Highway;

Moreno Valley 22470 Cactus Avenue;

Oxnard 2851 E Vineyard Avenue;

Palmdale 1022 Rancho Vista;

Placentia 600 N Rose Drive;

San Bernardino 4294 University Parkway;

Santa Paula 55 S Hallock Drive.

The boxes will be on sites through the end of the year.

Delrahim said that he was concerned about the decrease in charitable giving due to the pandemic and encouraged his associates, friends and family members to help out where they could. He added that a team of his employees from Bliss participated in the adopt-a-meal program at The Los Angeles Mission last week. The company donated the funds for lunch and dinner and helped to prepare and serve a midday meal to some of the folks the Mission serves.

“We are always pleased to provide our resources and our time where we can,” Delrahim said. “At this time of year, it’s particularly meaningful to share with those who are not as fortunate as we are.”

As the owner of eight Bliss locations, Delrahim donates one freshwater well to a needy village in Africa each time the company opens a new car wash. Delrahim and the Bliss team are working with the Wells Bring Hope nonprofit organization because of its mission to provide safe water to rural villages in Niger, West Africa.

About Bliss Car Wash Bliss Car Wash offers premium unlimited wash memberships at a great value. We are a refreshing car wash experience because we ensure that your car is cleaned responsibly, using cleaning products that are biodegradable and safe for the environment. We are water warriors, so we fight to protect it at every turn and closely monitor our usage.