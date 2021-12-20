Firm Capital Property Trust Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital Property Trust (“FCPT” or the “Trust”), (TSXV : FCD.UN) announced today that it has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in all provinces and territories of Canada that will, upon a receipt being issued for FCPT’s (final) short form base shelf prospectus, allow FCPT to offer and issue up to $250 million of trust units, debt securities, subscription receipts, warrants or units, or any combination of such securities, over a 25-month period. The preliminary short form base shelf prospectus has not yet become final for the purpose of the sale of securities. When securities covered by the (final) short form base shelf prospectus are offered for sale, a prospectus supplement containing terms of these securities will be filed.



ABOUT FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, the Trust’s plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space. In addition to stand alone accretive acquisitions, the Trust will make joint acquisitions with strong financial partners and acquisitions of partial interests from existing ownership groups, in a manner that provides liquidity to those selling owners and professional management for those remaining as partners. Firm Capital Realty Partners Inc., through a structure focused on an alignment of interests with the Trust sources, syndicates and property and asset manages investments on behalf of the Trust.

