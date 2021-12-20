Finning Announces Automatic Share Purchase Plan

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) (“Finning” or the “Company” or “we”, “our” or “us”) today announced that, in connection with the previously announced normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to purchase for cancellation up to 8,000,000 of our common shares ("shares"), we have entered into an automatic share purchase plan ("ASPP") with a designated broker. The ASPP allows for the purchase of shares under the NCIB at times when we would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase shares due to regulatory restrictions and customary self-imposed blackout restrictions.

The ASPP provides a set of standard instructions to the designated broker to make purchases under the NCIB in accordance with the limits and other terms set out in the ASPP. The designated broker will determine the timing of these purchases in its sole discretion based on purchasing parameters set by Finning and subject to the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), applicable securities laws, and the terms of the ASPP. The ASPP has been pre-cleared by the TSX and will be implemented as of January 1, 2022. All purchases made under the ASPP will be included in computing the number of shares purchased and cancelled by Finning under the NCIB.

The NCIB, which was renewed by Finning on May 10, 2021, began on May 13, 2021, and will end no later than May 12, 2022. Outside of pre-determined blackout periods, shares may be purchased under the NCIB based on management's discretion, in compliance with TSX rules, and applicable securities laws.

Finning International is the world’s largest Caterpillar dealer delivering unrivalled service to customers for nearly 90 years. Headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, we provide Caterpillar equipment, parts, services, and performance solutions in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

Forward-Looking Disclaimer

This news release contains information that is forward-looking. Information is forward-looking when we use what we know and expect today to give information about the future. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the terms under which the NCIB will be operated. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the ‘safe harbour’ provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws.

Unless we indicate otherwise, forward-looking information in this news release reflects our expectations at the date in this news release. Except as may be required by Canadian securities laws, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Forward-looking information, by its very nature, is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and is based on a number of assumptions. This gives rise to the possibility that actual results could differ materially from the expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking information and that our business outlook, objectives, plans, strategic priorities and other information that is not historical fact may not be achieved. As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking information will materialize.

Forward-looking information is provided in this news release for the purpose of giving information about our current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of our operating environment. However, readers are cautioned that it may not be appropriate to use such forward-looking information for any other purpose.

Some of the assumptions, risks, and other factors which could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information contained in this news release are discussed in our current AIF and in our annual and most recent quarterly MD&A for the financial risks, including for updated risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic. We caution readers that the risks described in our AIF and in our annual and most recent quarterly MD&A are not the only ones that could impact us. We cannot accurately predict the full impact that COVID-19 will have on our business, results of operations, financial condition or the demand for our services, due in part to the uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of the virus, the severity of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, the steps our customers and suppliers may take in current circumstances, including slowing or halting operations, the duration of travel and quarantine restrictions imposed by governments and other steps that may be taken by governments to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to us or that are currently deemed to be immaterial may also have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, or results of operations.