The Kiki token launches on the BSC in hopes of supporting animal charities

Houston, Texas, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The KIKI token is a project that marries a NFT novel type collection with a utility to support animal charities. The unique utility of the token entails a buy back function that is funded by the auctions of the NFT’s. KIKI token collaborates with artists and illustrators which create art content and when auctioned, creates an unlimited cycle of buy back funding for the token. Launched on both the Ethereum blockchain and the Binance Smart Chain, KIKI token is looking to expand its collection and purpose to all mainstream artists and animal lovers alike. Currently consolidating at a 6X from launch, the KIKI token is a movement looking to appeal to illustrators, artists, art fans and animal lovers. The KIKI token NFT collection will be trading on OpenSea with the mission to make the world a better place. The NFT collection is composed of individual NFT’s that serve as a chapter that when put together, tell a story. As market cap goals are achieved, part of the collections are released for auction.

The 6 core members of the KIKI token are real life friends that want to unite and showcase artists, animal activist, and cryptocurrency enthusiasts. The token is available on two blockchains ERC-20 and BEP-20. One key feature of the tokenomics is that of the 12% tax associated with any purchase of sell, 1% buys back the other version of the token. Additional tax break down is as follows: 4% charity donation, 3% to marketing, 2% LP, 2% reflections to holders of the token. Proceeds from the OpenSea auctions will also be broken down to finance project utilities. The breakdown is as follows: 20% Buy Back KIKI tokens, 30% to various animal charities, 30% to marketing, and 20% to artist rewards and NFT development. The project also has rewards for holders who can prove their volunteer work with animal rescue organizations. Internally, the project includes members of the KIKI Rescue Team which supports a KIKI non-profit organization and foundation with headquarters in Japan. Features of the foundation will include focus on no-kill shelters, animal rescue and re-homing, animal welfare and rights, and species habitat conservation.

The KIKI token team and holders are anticipating continued exposure of the project as they partner with social influencer and artists. These collaborations will help support their mission to expose the project to mainstream investors and art enthusiasts. An example of such collaboration is with Instagram celebrity, Rakukoo, who has a 700K + following. The project was recently highlighted on Twitter by the Heaven on Earth Cat rescue as they posted gratitude for the generous donation made to their organization by the KIKI project. Investors looking for a project with a heart and creativity should visit their website for additional information: Home | KIKI OFFICIAL ???? (tabinekokiki.com)

